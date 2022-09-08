Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody on Andrew Dominik’s Venice Title ‘Blonde’: ‘Marilyn Monroe Was Approving of What We Were Doing’

The spirit of Marilyn Monroe was very much present during the making of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” according to the film’s talent.

Produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, the film, which is in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival, is a fictionalized version of the life of the iconic actor and is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The film traces the volatile childhood of Norma Jeane Baker, through her rise to stardom as Marilyn Monroe and her romantic entanglements. It blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.

Ana de Armas (“No Time to Die”), who plays Norma Jeane/Marilyn, Adrien Brody (“The Pianist”), who plays her second husband, and Julianne Nicholson, who plays her mother, were present at a press conference for the film at Venice, alongside Dominik.

“I truly believe she [Monroe] was very close to us, she was with us,” said de Armas.

The production filmed in the apartment where Norma Jeane grew up and the house where Monroe died, and principal photography began on Aug. 4, the date the actor died. “Her dust is everywhere in Los Angeles and [the film] definitely took on some elements of being a seance,” Dominik said.

“She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about. She was all I could talk about. She was with me, and it was beautiful,” said de Armas. “It was a very strong sensation that was something in the air. And she was approving of what we were doing.”

The actor said that she felt the heaviness and sadness of Monroe’s character during the production and let it happen to her, extracted it and used it in her performance. “I didn’t want to protect myself from that. It was important that I experience all of it,” said de Armas.

Brody said: “Her [Monroe’s] inner struggle, her sadness, all the unresolved traumatic moments in her life that never left her, is almost criminal. I have always been drawn to that aspect of this.” Brody added that the project was fortunate in having the artistic sensibilities of Dominik and de Armas to draw upon in representing the inner life of Monroe and that it was a privilege to be part of the process.