‘An Cailín Ciúin,’ ‘Kin’ Win Big at Irish Film and Television Academy Awards; Michael Moore Pays Ukraine Tribute

Feature debutant Colm Bairéad’s Berlin-winning “An Cailín Ciúin” (“The Quiet Girl”) was the big film winner at the 2022 Irish Film and Television Academy awards on Saturday with eight wins.

“An Cailín Ciúin” won best film, director and lead actress for Catherine Clinch in addition to a raft of craft awards. Bairéad also won the rising star award.

Creators Ciaran Donnelly and Peter McKenna’s “Kin” led the television awards with six wins including best drama, script for McKenna, lead actress drama for Clare Dunne, lead actor drama for Sam Keeley and supporting actress drama for Maria Doyle Kennedy.

Ciaran Hinds won both the film and drama supporting actor awards on the night for “Belfast” and “Kin” respectively. Overall, despite a slew of nominations, it was a disappointing outing at the awards for Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which, besides Hinds’ win, won script for Branagh and nothing else.

Lead actor film was won by Moe Dunford for “Nightride” and supporting actress film by Jessie Buckley for “The Lost Daughter.”

The virtual event was hosted by Deirdre O’Kane whose routine included a tribute to Ukrainian president, and fellow comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Actor Fionnula Flanagan, who presented Hinds with his supporting actor film award said: “To the writers, the artists, the actors, the directors, the producers and everyone concerned with making film and theatre in Ukraine… our hearts go out to you… and we admire your courage… and we hope that someday soon you will have a peaceful future.”

Oscar-winning documentarian Michael Moore (“Bowling for Columbine,” “Fahrenheit 9/11”) said while presenting the George Morrison feature documentary award to “Young Plato”: “I would encourage anybody out there who is interested in non-fiction films, because we live in a dark time right now and authoritarians around the world (we had our experience with the former guy), they are not truth-tellers. The lies that they build their world on stick with us to this day and our hearts of course go out to the people in the Ukraine and having to suffer through being invaded by somebody again who does not believe in non-fiction so… all of you who are documentary filmmakers keep going – it’s important work.”

2022 Irish Film and Television Academy Award Winners

BEST FILM

“An Cailín Ciúin”

DIRECTOR FILM

Colm Bairéad – “An Cailín Ciúin”

SCRIPT FILM

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

LEAD ACTOR FILM

Moe Dunford – “Nightride”

LEAD ACTRESS FILM

Catherine Clinch – “An Cailín Ciúin”

SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

“Young Plato”

SHORT FILM

“Nothing to Declare”

SHORT ANIMATION

“Fall of the Ibis King”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kate McCullough – “An Cailín Ciúin”

EDITING

John Murphy – “An Cailín Ciúin”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Emma Lowney – “An Cailín Ciúin”

BEST DRAMA

“Kin”

DIRECTOR DRAMA

Hannah Quinn – “Vikings: Valhalla”

SCRIPT DRAMA

Peter McKenna – “Kin”

LEAD ACTOR DRAMA

Sam Keeley – “Kin”

LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA

Clare Dunne – “Kin”

SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA

Ciaran Hinds – “Kin”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA

Maria Doyle Kennedy – “Kin”

COSTUME DESIGN

Kathy Strachan – “Deadly Cuts”

MAKEUP & HAIR

Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, & Barrie Gower – “The Green Knight”

SOUND

Steve Fanagan – “Swan Song”

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Stephen Rennicks – “An Cailín Ciúin”

VFX

Kevin Cahill & Eric Saindon – “The Green Knight”