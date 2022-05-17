Amcomri Entertainment, Studio Atlantic Strike Multi-Picture Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Film financier Amcomri Entertainment and Ireland’s Studio Atlantic have struck a multi-picture production deal.

The pact comes ahead of the release of Studio Atlantic’s latest production, “The Gates,” a Victorian period horror starring John Rhys Davies, Richard Brake, Elena Delia and Michael Yare, which is currently being sold in Cannes by Amcomri Entertainment’s sales arm 101 Films Intl.

The deal will see Amcomri Prods. co-finance a slate of movies and become an official financing partner of Studio Atlantic, with 101 Films Intl. distributing globally.

Amcomri finances its own productions, which are then distributed through its network of distribution companies. The company’s portfolio includes 101 Films and documentary heavyweight Abacus Media Rights.

Michael Walker of Amcomri Prods. said: “After partnering with Paul at Studio Atlantic on ‘The Gates,’ it became obvious very quickly that our companies would be great partners on a slate of productions and we look forward to confirming these projects over the next few months.”

Robert Price, CEO of Amcomri Entertainment, added: “We’re delighted to be working with and supporting Paul and the Studio Atlantic team on their future slate. Amcomri Entertainment is the natural home for independent producers in film. This partnership is a key element of our growth strategy to continue to further build and develop our leading position in production, distribution, libraries and financing.”

Since the launch of Studio Atlantic in 2021, the company has been working to bring international productions to Ireland in addition to producing its own in-house content.

Said Paul Thompstone, managing director of Studio Atlantic: “We are very excited to be partnering with Amcomri and 101 Films Intl. on this occasion. Aside from our in-house productions we have been working behind the scenes to attract international productions to consider Ireland as their next filming location.

“This partnership is something we have been working towards for a very long time and it is magical to see such an opportunity materialize,” added Thompstone. “We have a considerable slate of amazing projects which we want to push into production over the coming years and this is where our focus will be.”