Amcomri Entertainment Inks Four-Picture Deal With M & M Film Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Amcomri Entertainment has inked a four-picture deal with M & M Film Productions.

Under the terms of the deal, Amcomri will become M & M’s official financing partner, co-financing a slate of movies with the U.K.-based production house.

Amcomri’s sales arm, 101 Films International, will distribute the films.

The deal came about following this year’s Cannes, where 101 Films premiered “Fear the Invisible Man,” an M & M production. M & M was founded in 2018 by Malcolm Winter and Monika Gergelova.

101 Films are also set to distribute Amcomri and M & M’s upcoming co-production “Christmas At The Holly Day Inn,” which stars Tamla Kari (“The Inbetweeners”), pictured above. The family-friendly film, about a high-flying exec who quits her job and flees to her dad’s country inn for Christmas, is written by Lisa Chapman (“Law of Attraction”) and directed by Adam Wilson (“Crawl To Me Darling”).

Amcomri and M & M are also gearing up to begin shooting “Frankenstein: The Legacy,” this August in the U.K., which will be the first film produced under the new deal. Gergelova and Winter will produce in association with Sterling Pictures’ Michael Riley. Paul Dudbridge will direct.

A sequel to “Fear the Invisible Man” has also been green-lit, with Michael Walker set to exec produce for Amcomri Entertainment and 101 Films International.

“We’re delighted to be working with M & M Film Productions, with their decades of experience,” said Robert Price, CEO of Amcomri Entertainment. “We’re very pleased to be backing films that we know will work well internationally and to further build our portfolio across all genres; delivering against our growth strategy.”

M & M’s Monika Gergelova said: “We are excited to be partnering with Andy Lyon, Michael Walker and the team from 101 Films International and Amcomri Productions with our slate of films, producing high-quality, high-concept, character-driven films with amazing locations. It’s an absolute pleasure working with the dedicated and trustworthy team behind Amcomri and 101 Films International for financially supporting our productions.”

Andy Lyon, CEO of 101 Films International, added: “We are thrilled to be representing this slate of movies with M & M, after working together previously on ‘Fear the Invisible Man’ it was clear that Malcolm and Monika can deliver the high-quality projects that we can successfully take to the markets. 101 Films International plans to take the first project, ‘Frankenstein: The Legacy,’ to Berlin in 2023.”