Amazon Takes North and Latin America on ‘7th & Union,’ With Mexican Star Omar Chaparro (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the North American and Latin American rights to Anthony Nardolillo’s “7th & Union,” starring Mexican actor/comedian Omar Chaparro (“Pokemon: Detective Pikachu,” “Stuck”). Grandave Intl. is handling world sales, and will be presenting the movie to buyers at the virtual European Film Market.

“7th & Union” is the story of an unlikely ally, a broken promise and an improbable chance that inspires two down-and-out men from opposite sides of the track to find a way to use their old passions to pursue their dream of connecting with their family and providing an opportunity for a brighter future.

The movie features Edy Ganem (“Devious Maids”), Gregg Daniel (“Truth Or Dare”) and Erinn Westbrook (“Riverdale,” “The Resident”).

The deal was brokered by Tamara Nagahiro of Grandave Intl. for the production company, Broken English Productions. “We are thrilled to have Amazon as a partner for ‘7th & Union’ in North and Latin Americas and are looking forward to continuing the relationship with future projects,” said Nagahiro.

The screenplay is by Oscar Orlando Torres (“Instructions Not Included”), and the film is produced by Jolene Rodriguez and Christopher Acebo of Broken English Productions, Torres and Nardolillo. Ruben Islas and Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital, Antonio Causi, Chaparro, Nadia Davari, Nagahiro of Grandave Internatonal, Angelo Pagán and Paul Poste are serving as executive producers.

Nardolillo just directed, now in post, “Shelter,” his second collaboration with Broken English Productions, starring Lisa Vidal, Cam Gigandet, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Carlos Miranda and Sasha Merci. Grandave Intl. is handling worldwide sales for “Shelter.”

Grandave Intl.’s lineup include Venice 2020 selection “My Tender Matador,” “The Atlantic City Story,” “In Other Words” and “Divorce Bait.”