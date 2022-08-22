Altitude Boards Laura Poitras’ Venice, Toronto and New York-Bound Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’

Altitude is handling international sales and U.K. and Irish distribution for Laura Poitras’ documentary about artist and activist Nan Goldin, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.”

The film is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it will compete for the Golden Lion, an opportunity rarely accorded to non-fiction titles. It has also landed prominent spots at the Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, where it will get the centerpiece slot.

Altitude Film Sales will present the film to international buyers at Venice and Toronto, while Altitude Film Distribution will reveal a U.K. and Irish release date imminently.

Neon has acquired North American rights and will release it theaters there this fall, to be followed by ancillary and digital release.

The keenly anticipated documentary tells the story of Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, photography and rare footage of her fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis. The film interweaves Goldin’s past and present and the personal and political. It explores the actions of P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), a group founded by Goldin and her colleagues in response to the opioid crisis, at renowned art institutions and Goldin’s photography of her friends and peers through her slide show/film “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency” and her AIDS exhibition “Witnesses: Against Our Vanishing.”

The theatrical release of “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” will coincide with “This Will Not End Well,” a retrospective of Goldin’s work opening in October at Moderna Museet, Stockholm, which is scheduled to embark on an international tour of museums.

The film is produced by Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov and Poitras. Executive producers are Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann; Clare Carter; Alex Kwartler; and Hayley Theisen.

The deal was negotiated by Rob Williams, VP, content sales, and Adam Macy, senior counsel, business and legal affairs for Participant; and Mike Runagall for Altitude.