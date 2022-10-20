‘All You See’ to Open IDFA, Competition Lineups Revealed

The 35th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA, Nov. 9-20), will open with the world premiere of Iranian-Dutch filmmaker Niki Padidar’s “All You See.”

The festival has also revealed the titles in its competition lineups. In all, 277 titles will be screened at the in-person festival.

Artistic director Orwa Nyrabia said: “Here’s an eclectic lineup that is united only by originality. Through the subjectivities of these filmmakers, an image of a world in pain emerges – a humanity that is trying hard, that is vulnerable and sincere, that is complex and persistent. The diversity of artistic forms is astonishing, and there are no boundaries when it comes to tackling the biggest powers or inventing new grammar.”

“The Envision Competition introduces artistically and politically courageous films, memorable journeys, and new questions. The International Competition brings together profound films that will tour the world and inspire audiences for years to come. IDFA DocLab celebrates its sweet 16th with the maturity of a prodigy, connecting our many lives, exposing how our nervous systems are a continuum connected to our planet and all the technology we share it with,” Nyrabia added. “Documentary is well! IDFA is back!”

International Competition

“Apolonia, Apolonia, ” Dir. Lea Glob (Denmark/Poland/France)

“Colette And Justin, “Dir. Alain Kassanda (France/Belgium)

“Dreaming Arizona, ” Dir. Jon Bang Carlsen (Denmark/Estonia/Norway)

“Girl Who Dreams About Time, ” Dir. Hyuck-jee Park (South Korea)

“Journey Through Our World, ” Dir. Petra Lataster-czisch, Peter Lataster (Netherlands)



“Much Ado About Dying, ” Dir. Simon Chambers (Ireland/U. K. )



“Non-aligned: Scenes From The Labudovic Reels, ” Dir. Mila Turajlic (Serbia/France/Croatia/Montenegro/ Qatar)



“Paradise, ” Dir. Alexander Abaturov (France)



“Parallel World, ” Dir. Mei-ling Hsiao (Taiwan)



“Port Desire, ” Dir. Juan Manuel Bugarin (Argentina)



“Portrait Of My Father, ” Dir. Juan Ignacio Fernandez Hoppe, (Uruguay)



“Silent House, ” Dir. Farnaz Jurabchian, Mohammadreza Jurabchian (Iran/Canada/Philippines/Qatar)



“Wisdom Gone Wild, ” Dir. Rea Tajiri (U. S. )



Envision Competition

“Cross Words, ” Dir. Mario Valero (France)

“The Fabulous Ones, ” Dir. Roberta Torre (Italy)

“How Dare You Have Such A Rubbish Wish, ” Dir. Mania Akbari (Iran/U. K. )

“Invoked, ” Dir. Luka Papic, Sra Vuco (Serbia)

“Just An Alien, ” Dir. Weicheng Hua (China)

“Light Falls Vertical, ” Dir. Efthymia Zymvragaki (Spain/Germany/Netherlands)

“Manifesto, ” Dir. Angie Vinchito (Russia)

“My Lost Country, ” Dir. Ishtar Yasin Gutierrez (Costa Rica/Iraq/Chile/Egypt/France)

“Notes For A Film, ” Dir. Ignacio Aguero (Chile/France)

“Notes On Displacement, ” Dir. Khaled Jarrar (Palestine/Germany)

“Raw Session, ” Dir. As Talavistas, ela.ltda (Brazil)