Alexander Dubček Documentary Readied by Robert Kirchhoff – Central and Eastern European News in Brief

Slovak director Robert Kirchhoff is in postproduction with his documentary “All Men Become Brothers,” which follows the life of Czechoslovak politician Alexander Dubček (1921-1992), Film New Europe reports.

Dubček was leader of Czechoslovakia from January 1968 to April 1969. He attempted to reform the communist government during the Prague Spring, but was forced to resign following the Warsaw Pact invasion in August 1968.

The film is produced by Kirchhoff’s Atelier.doc and coproduced by Radio and Television Slovakia, Czech Republic’s Endorfilm and Czech Television.

Kirchhoff’s past titles include “Normalization,” which received a Special Mention from the Between the Seas jury at Jihlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival.

Production took place from 2018 to 2021 on locations in Kyrgyzstan, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany, Turkey and Slovakia. Well-known figures from Czechoslovak and international politics and culture, such as Italian politician Romano Prodi, Italian novelist Umberto Eco, Czech novelist and playwright Pavel Kohout, and Czech director Karel Vachek will appear in the film.

Archival sources for the film and interviews took the filmmaker to different parts of the world.

The estimated budget of 372,864 Euros is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Creative Europe and the Czech Film Fund.

The international release is planned for November, while the local premiere in Slovakia and the Czech Republic is scheduled for the spring of 2023.

Croatia’s Recircle Starts Production on Animated Series ‘Nutz’

The Croatian animation studio Recircle has started producing its animated series “Nutz,” created and produced by Denis Alenti and sold internationally by Meta Media.

Recircle’s previous animated series “Mišo and Robin” (2017) and “Little Who Who” (2020), both created by Vjekoslav Zivkovic and Denis Alenti, have reached more than 70 territories and have been translated into 10 languages.

“Nutz” also features Vjekoslav Živković as co-director and chief animator, as well as Marija Ivšić as co-screenwriter.

“Nutz” is a series intended for pre-school children, who will be entertained by silly adventures of the animal characters, and older children, who will be encouraged to find solutions to the problems presented in the series, teaching them about the importance of repairing, recycling and upcycling.

In 2020, the series received development support of 60,000 Euros from the MEDIA Program, followed by a project development grant of 6,650 Euros from the Croatian Audiovisual Center.

In 2021, Croatian Radiotelevision commissioned 13 episodes of the series for 171,000 Euros. The total budget of the series is around 250,000 Euros.

The production of the series started on July 4 and the release is expected in late 2022.

Polish Days Announces Selection

Polish Days, the industry section of the New Horizons Intl. Film Festival, has revealed the 22 Polish projects that will be showcased in this year’s edition (July 24-26).

The event will feature four completed films, eight works in progress and 10 projects in development.

Polish Days is organized in cooperation with the Polish Film Institute. Event partners include the Wrocław Film Commission, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Łódź Film Commission, the Kraków Film Commission, Silesia Film Commission and DI Factory.

FULL LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:

Completed Films:

“Day and Night”

Directed by Katarzyna Machałek, Łukasz Machowski

Produced by Siamese Production

“Elephant”

Directed by Kamil Krawczycki

Produced by Tongariro Releasing

“The Horse Tail”

Directed by Justyna Łuczaj

Produced by Studio Filmowe Indeks

“Below the Surface”

Directed by Jacek Bławut

Produced by Aura Films

Works-in-Progress:

“Norwegian Dream”

Directed by Igor Devold

“Ultima Thule”

Directed by Klaudiusz Chrostowski

“Doppelgänger”

Directed by Jan Holoubek

“Film for Aliens”

Directed by Piotr Stasik

“Ryfka”

Directed by Kuba Michalczuk

“Losing Control”

Directed by Ewa Wikieł

“The Breach”

Directed by Bartosz Konopka

“Pierce”

Directed by Nelicia Low

Projects in Development Pitchings:

“Tears of Neon”

Directed by Karolina Bielawska

“Symmetry of the Island”

Directed by Anna Kazejak

“The Last Warm Summer”

Directed by Daria Woszek

“Ladies’ Choice”

Directed by Aleksandra Kułakowska

“Certainly the End of Something”

Directed by Michał Marczak

“Saint Boys”

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

“Utopia”

Directed by Miłosz Sakowski

“Dolphin”

Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska

“Grandpa, Let’s Go!”

Directed by Olga Chajdas

“Seasons”

Directed by Michał Grzybowski

