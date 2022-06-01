Alex Herron’s Horror Thriller ‘Dark Windows’ Sells to Several Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

REinvent International Sales has closed on several deals Alex Herron’s English-language horror thriller “Dark Windows” after unveiling the movie’s first footage at Cannes.

“Dark Windows” is being sold as part of REinvent Chills’ label for genre films. The story is about four teenagers who were involved in a car crash and decide to stay at a summerhouse in the countryside to work through their grief. A masked man then appears to terrorize them.

REinvent has sold the movie to Latin America (Gussi), as well as Hungary, Czech Republic a,d Slovakia (Vertigo). SF Studios will distribute in the Nordics.

The movie stars Annie Hamilton (“Inventing Anna”), Anna Bullard, Rory Alexander, Joel Saemundsson and Morten Holst.

Herron is a Norwegian director whose recent credits include “Leave,” a horror film about a young woman who tries to find her origins after being abandoned as an infant at a cemetery. Also represented by REinvent, the movie is based on a script by Thomas Moldestad (“Cold Prey 1, 2”). Herron produced “Dark Windows” with John Clark, Dave Kang and Jens Ramborg for Element Film.

REinvent International Sales’ roster includes Sanna Lenken’s “Comedy Queen” which world-premiered at Berlin and won the Crystal Bear in the Generation section. “Comedy Queen” follows Sasha, a 13-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. She lives with her father, who can’t get over the death of her mother. She secretly writes a list of everything she has to do to survive, including shaving her hair, stop reading books, saying no to the world’s cutest puppy and become a comedy queen.