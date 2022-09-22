Documentary Filmmaker Alex Gibney to Be Honored by Camerimage

Camerimage, a film festival focused on cinematography, will honor the documentary director Alex Gibney during its 30th edition. The investigative filmmaker will be present at the event in Toruń, Poland, which runs Nov. 12-19, to accept the award for outstanding achievements in documentary filmmaking.

Gibney’s films include “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room,” exposing the greed and corruption of one of the most influential U.S. corporations; Oscar-winning “Taxi to the Dark Side,” with a harrowing tale of inhumane practices during the early years of the war in Afghanistan; and “Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God,” providing a horrifying account of the decades of sexual abuse and pedophilia in the Catholic Church.

His “Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson” put the focus on an unusual journalist and his disputed methods, while “We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks” portrayed those behind one of the most notorious organizations of our times. Gibney’s “Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer” was an in-depth look at a New York politician whose fall symbolized everything that was not right with modern politics, while “The Crime of the Century” discussed America’s opioid crisis in striking detail.

Although Gibney is mostly recognized for his rigorously researched investigative work revealing the corruption, greed and moral debauchery hidden beneath the many layers of corporate and institutional lies, he is also skilled in finding flawed humanity in cultural icons, as in “Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine,” “Sinatra: All or Nothing at All,” or “The Armstrong Lie,” about the cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Gibney has also directed episodes for narrative series like “Billions” and “The Looming Tower,” and is in pre-production with Vietnam War thriller “Two Wolves,” starring Viggo Mortensen and Caleb Landry Jones.