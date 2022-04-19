Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s ‘Utama,’ Yianna Americanou’s ‘Dog’ Win at Cyprus Film Days

“Utama,” the debut feature from Bolivian filmmaker Alejandro Loayza Grisi, won best film in the Glocal Images International Competition section of Cyprus Film Days Intl. Film Festival, according to online news service Film New Europe.

The film, about an elderly Quechua couple living in harsh conditions in the Bolivian Atacama desert, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition section, and won the Grand Jury Prize. Loayza Grisi was selected for the Berlinale’s Talent section this year.

The best director prize went to Serbia’s Milica Tomović for her feature debut “Celts,” which played at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. A special award in the Glocal Images competition went to North Macedonia’s Dina Duma for her feature debut “Sisterhood,” which competed at Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the East of West section last year.

Courtesy of FNE

Yianna Americanou’s feature debut “Dog,” which has been acquired by HBO Europe, received the award for best Cypriot film. Americanou also won best Cypriot director.

Nine feature films competed in the Glocal Images competition, and four local titles were selected for the Cypriot Films contest.

Albanian project “The Consequences of Freedom” by Lorin Terezi won the best project award of the 3rd edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, a coproduction, training and networking platform, organized in collaboration with Thessaloniki Film Festival’s industry arm Agora.

The 20th edition of Cyprus Film Days, the biggest film event in Cyprus, took place in person April 8-16 at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and the Zena Palace in Nicosia. The festival is co-organized by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe, which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.