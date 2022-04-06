MUBI Buys Berlin Golden Bear Winner ‘Alcarras,’ U.S. Theatrical Release Set for 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

Global streaming service MUBI has snapped up Carla Simón’s Berlin Golden Bear winner “Alcarràs” for the U.S., U.K. and a raft of other markets.

Spanish director Simón’s “Alcarràs” premiered in Competition at the 2022 Berlinale, where it won the Golden Bear for best film. It was one of the last Competition titles to unspool at the festival — which took place in person after two years — but emerged as a hot favorite following its premiere, with unanimous critical adoration for Simón’s film, which features an ensemble of entirely non-professional actors.

MUBI — which is also a distributor and production company in its own right — has bought the film for North America, U.K., Ireland, Latin America, Turkey, South Asia (including India) and Southeast Asia (including Malaysia). The streamer will release the film theatrically this fall in the U.S. and U.K.

Following her breakthrough film “Summer 1993,” Simón in “Alcarràs” takes a lucid look at traditional Catalonia, with a personal and tender portrait of a family and its unbreakable bonds.

Here’s an official description of the film: “As far as they can remember, the Solé family have spent every summer picking the peaches from their orchard in Alcarràs, a small village in Spain. But this year’s crop could be their last, as they face eviction. The new plans for the land include cutting down the peach trees and installing solar panels, which causes a rift within the large tight-knit family. For the first time, they face an uncertain future and risk losing more than their home.”

Producers on the movie are María Zamora, Stefan Schmitz, Tono Folguera and Sergi Moreno.

Variety‘s critic out of Berlin praised the film for its “bristling political conscience [balanced] against its tenderly observed domestic drama.”

The acquisition is the latest big purchase for MUBI, which went on a major buying spree at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and has continued to pick up a string of bold movies, most recently Sundance documentary “Free Chol Soo Lee,” which will receive a U.S. theatrical release later this year.

In January, the company bought sales agent The Match Factory and its production arm, Match Factory Productions.

MK2 Films is handling international sales and negotiated the deal with MUBI.