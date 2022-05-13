Alba Rohrwacher Searches for Beloved Lost Dog in ‘Marcel!’ Trailer, Rezo Films Swoops for France (EXCLUSIVE)

The first trailer for Jasmine Trinca’s “Marcel!” features Alba Rohrwacher’s eccentric artist searching for her beloved lost dog Marcel, and in the process reconnecting with her neglected young daughter.

The film, which is a Special Screenings title at the Cannes Film Festival this year, has secured distribution in France with Rezo Films. Paris-based sales agent Totem Films, which handled sales for hit movie “Compartment No. 6” at last year’s festival, is representing international sales and also serves as a co-producer on the project.

Florent Bugeau, head of sales and acquisitions for Rezo Films, described “Marcel!” as “a cry from the heart in homage to the Italian art and cinema, of poetry and staggering beauty.”

Trinca, an actor best known for roles in “Fortunata” and “The Gunman,” makes her feature debut with “Marcel!” In describing her vision for the project, the helmer says: “‘Marcel!’ doesn’t necessarily tell the truth, but focuses on portraying credibility; a place where things happen but more so, a world of projections where love is the core of it all. It is an attempt to rewrite a mother-daughter relationship where cruelty and care coexist, and it is shared by two women who are growing up.”

“Marcel!” is a Cinema Undici and Totem Atelier production with Rai Cinema, in collaboration with Phon Films, in collaboration with Vision Distribution.

The film will be released in France this summer. Meanwhile, Vision Distribution will release the pic in Italy on June 1.

Totem Films is also repping worldwide sales in Cannes for Critics’ Week title “The Woodcutter Story,” which has sold into Urban Distribution in France.

Watch a trailer for “Marcel!” below: