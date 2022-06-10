Aki Kaurismäki Reveals New Film, First Cast Members

Despite teasing his retirement in 2017, “Le Havre” director Aki Kaurismäki will follow his Berlin Silver Bear winner “The Other Side of Hope” with a new feature film under the working title of “Dead Leaves” (“Kuolleet lehdet” in Finnish).

The new project was announced on Friday by Helsinki-based company B-Plan Distribution.

The film will star Alma Pöysti, who recently starred in Zaida Bergroth biopic “Tove,” about Moomins creator Tove Jansson — a film that won her a Jussi award for best actress in 2021. Jussi Vatanen, known for the drama “Forest Giant” and smash hit trilogy “Lapland Odyssey” has also joined the cast. The film’s supporting cast and crew will be announced at a later date.

“Dead Leaves,” which will mark the Finnish director’s 19th feature, will start shooting at the end of August in Helsinki. According to B-Plan Distribution, it will be the fourth instalment that continues Kaurismäki’s so-called Proletariat Trilogy, which spans such acclaimed films as “Shadows in Paradise,” “Ariel” and “The Match Factory Girl.”

Once again, it will be shot by the auteur’s trusted cinematographer, Timo Salminen. Salminen is currently working on Lisandro Alonso’s “Eureka,” featuring Viggo Mortensen.

“Tragicomedy seems to be my genre. I like to return to the themes of my youth and talk about the little man’s struggle against the faceless machine — and himself — all the while not forgetting about the humor,” said Kaurismäki about his upcoming film.

Produced by Kaurismäki’s production company Sputnik, the film will premiere on the big screen in 2023 and will be distributed in Finland by B-Plan Distribution.