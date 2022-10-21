BAFTA-Winning ‘After Love’ to Open BFI and BBC British Film Premiere Season – Global Bulletin

FILM SEASON

Aleem Khan‘s BIFA and BAFTA award winning “After Love” will kick off the new British Film Premiere season on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Oct. 23. Each of the seven feature films premiering in the season has been critically acclaimed and premiered at top tier international film festivals, with many nominated for or winning major awards. The films were all developed and produced with the support of BBC Film, and each film will be followed by the premiere of a short film to showcase work from filmmakers who are on the path to creating their first features. The BFI has also supported many of the features and short films.

The other features screening during the season include “His House” (Remi Weekes); “Sweetheart” (Marley Morrison); “Here Before” (Stacey Gregg); “Surge” (Aneil Karia); “Mogul Mowgli” (Bassam Tariq); and “Cow” (Andrea Arnold). Shorts include “For Love” (Joy Gharoro-akpojotor); “Lizard” (Akinola Davis); “Bulldozer” (Stella Scott); “Know The Grass” (Sophie Littman); “Precious Hair And Beauty” (John Ogunmuyiwa); and “Expensive Shit” (Adura Onashile).

VFX

ACCESS:VFX, an industry-led non-profit coalition of leading visual effect, animation and games studios, has launched of a European chapter. With the help of sponsorship from Netflix, the org is building upon its mission to promote diversity within the VFX industry by expanding into Europe. The aim of the new chapter is to provide practical tools for up-and-coming creatives across Europe that are essential to succeed in the industry, including mock interviews, reel reviews, virtual events and e-mentorships.

The new chapter will be led by Glassworks’ COO Chris Kiser and studio coordinator Bianca Crichigno.

SUSTAINABILITY

Paramount has introduced a new strategy, Peak Sustainability, comprising seven key climate action pledges. These include reducing Paramount U.K.’s Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 46% by 2030; reducing Paramount U.K.’s Scope 3 carbon emissions across the remainder of this decade; integrating positive environmental themes throughout Paramount U.K.’s content output; making Paramount U.K.’s content production slate 100% albert certified by 2024; collaborating with U.K. broadcasters on research to understand impact and inspire change; building environmental awareness and responsibility into the U.K. business; and being transparent about Paramount U.K.’s sustainability commitments and progress.

FIRST LOOK

“Save Me”

Antenna Studios has released a first look for original drama mini-series, “Save Me.” Launching on Ant1+ later in 2022, the crime drama based on the bestselling book by Dimitris Simos, and directed by Pierros Andrakakos, presents a Greece rarely seen – dark, rural and forbidding. The series centres on the discovery of three mutilated female bodies in rural Northeast Greek region of Rodopi, and the efforts of a female city detective to prevent more killings within a distinctively diverse Christian and Muslim local setting covered in dark family and political secrets. It stars Danai Skiadi, Elena Mavridou, Ektor Liatsos, Ioanna Asimakopoulou, Lila Baklesi, Vaggelio Andreadaki and Mihalis Siriopoulos.

FESTIVAL

“Sanaa”

Director Sudhanshu Saria‘s “Sanaa,” starring Radhika Madan, will have its world premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (Nov. 11-27) and is the only Indian film competing for best film there. The film is a relationship drama about a headstrong and ambitious woman (Radhika) who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma. It also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania, Nikhil Khurana and Navneet Nishan.

Saria’s directorial debut, the indie road romantic drama “Loev” (2015), premiered at Tallinn and his psychological thriller short “Knock Knock Knock” had its European premiere there. He has also served on the festival’s juries.

Saria will direct the female-led espionage drama titled “Ulajh” for Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and showrunning a YA show for Amazon Prime, and is co-producing and writing “Delhi Crime” Season 3 for Netflix.