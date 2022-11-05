101 Films Intl. Scores AFM Sales on H.G. Wells Adaptation ‘Fear the Invisible Man’

U.K. shingle 101 Films Intl. has notched up key sales at the American Film Market for the H.G. Wells adaptation “Fear the Invisible Man,” starring David Hayman and Mhairi Calvey.

A remake of the H.G. Wells’ novel of the same name which was first published in 1897, the period action thriller has gone to Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, for North America; Factoris for France; 101 Films in the U.K.; Dolphin in Germany; and Superfine in India.

Alongside Calvey (“Braveheart”) and Hayman (“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”), the film also stars Mark Arnold (“Teen Wolf”) and Mike Beckingham (“Truth Seekers”).

The English-language drama is directed and co-produced by Paul Dudbridgez (“Horizon”). Alex Metcalf (“The Lighthouse”) serves as DOP. The film is written by Philip Daay (“Crystal’s Shadow”). The producers are Monika Gergelova, Malcolm Winter and Michael Riley.

The story is set in the late 1890s. It follows Adeline, a young British woman sheltering an old medical school colleague who has become invisible. As his sanity declines, he schemes to stage a series of murders and terror acts across the city. She’s the only one who knows he exists and can stop him.

“We knew that such a unique take on this globally loved story would be attractive to the international market and are extremely pleased to see so many early sales at AFM,” said Andy Lyon, CEO, 101 Films Intl. “It’s an intriguing reimagining created by the M & M Film Productions team with a strong cast and incredible photography. We look forward to speaking to more buyers here in Santa Monica about the opportunity.”

The project was filmed in South West England. It was developed by Gergelova and produced in the U.K. by M & M Film Productions.