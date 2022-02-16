Adriana Chiesa Takes Doc on Italian Music Multi-Hyphenate Caterina Caselli (EXCLUSIVE)

Adriana Chiesa Enterprises has taken world sales on high-profile doc “Caterina Caselli: One Life, 100 Voices,” about the former Italian pop singer, base player and actress who is now president of Andrea Bocelli’s record label, Sugar Music.

The veteran Italian sales agent is lauching sales on the doc at the online EFM.

Directed by Renato De Maria, who is known for films such as “Love Me” and “The First Line,” which went to Toronto – and more recently Netflix Italy original “The Ruthless” – the doc delves into Caselli’s career which kicked off with the 1966 Sanremo song fest where she performed proto feminist song “Nessuno mi può giudicare,” (which translates as “Nobody Can Judge Me”). It went gold, selling over one million copies.

Caselli also subsequently scored several hits, one of which with an Italian cover of the David McWilliams song “Days of Pearly Spencer” titled”Il volto della vita” in Italian.

Set up as a first-person narrative “One Life, 100 Voices” traces the course of Caselli’s long career that spans from groundbreaking artist during the 1960s, to becoming the savvy talent scout and music entrepreneur who has been able to bring Italian music to the world with artists such as Bocelli, whom she discovered in 1992, and has gone on to sell more than 65 million albums.

Written by De Maria with Pasquale Plastino, it basically provides a prism on Italian pop music and culture from the years of the Beat generation to the present day.

“One Life, 100 Voices,” which launched from the Rome Film Festival last October, is produced by Caselli’s Sugar Play in collaboration with RAI Cinema and The New Life Company.