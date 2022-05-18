FilmSharks Swoops on Adrian Suar’s Directorial Debut ’30 Noches con mi Ex’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Argentina’s most bankable star, Adrian Suar, has wrapped his directorial debut “30 Noches Con Mi Ex” (“30 Nights With My Ex”) to which FilmSharks has snagged worldwide rights. The Buenos Aires-based sales and production outfit has already sold remake rights to Conchita Taboada of Spectrum Films for Mexico and to Italian producer Alessandro Usai of Colorado Films.

Disney’s Star Distribution holds the theatrical distribution rights for Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia, while Cinecolor snapped up rights to Peru, Chile and Colombia. FilmSharks handles theatrical distribution for Mexico, Brazil and all rights for the rest of the world.

Fledgling Disney streaming service Star Plus took all Latin American pay-TV and SVOD rights. FilmSharks is in discussions at Cannes with buyers from the U.S, France, Spain and Korea, among others.

Produced by leading Argentine production company Patagonik Film Group of which Suar’s Pol-ka Prods., Disney and Cinecolor are partners, the comedy centers on Suar’s character, Turbo, whose ex-wife, played by Pilar Gamboa (“El Futuro que Viene,” “Las Vegas”), is prescribed a post-psychiatric treatment that calls for a return to a normal family life. This means Turbo is forced to live with her for 30 days and perhaps try to reignite the spark that sustained their marriage in the past.