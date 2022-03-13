Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Inspires Climate Change Activists in France

On top of being Netflix’s second most watched movie (according to Netflix) and racking up four Oscar nominations, Adam McKay’s star-studded political satire “Don’t Look Up” also inspired tens of thousands to march against climate change in France on Saturday.

More than 80,000 people protested peacefully in multiple cities in France on Saturday, including 32,000 people in Paris. Many of whom were holding “Look Up” signs, according to France 24 news website, which attributed the participation figures to organizers.

The annual protest for the climate was indeed named the “Look Up Day” by the non-profit org Alternatiba in reference to Adam McKay’s allegorical movie which stars two earnest astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) on a mission to warn a narcissistic U.S. president (Meryl Streep) and her son (Jonah Hill), as well as a pair of jaded news anchors (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry) that the Earth is about to get shattered by a comet.

McKay took to social media to share his excitement after seeing pictures of the demonstrations, saying “reports are 80 thousand marched in Paris alone. How do you say ‘holy shit!’ in French?”

Reports are 80 thousand marched in Paris alone. How do you say “holy shit!” in French?#LookUp https://t.co/0CT7JDWz3M — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) March 13, 2022

Alternatiba stated on its website that “the success of the film ‘Don’t Look Up,’ which draws an obvious parallel with the climate crisis, has allowed for crucial issues to make their way into the public debate.”

Alternatiba added that with “two months to go before the presidential election, the need for urgent action for the climate and social justice has been ignored by candidates and the medias (…) But we can act… Let’s open our eyes and get down on the streets all across France on March 12.”

McKay found out his movie was going to be the motto of this year’s march last month and wrote on twitter that he was “hoping it gets peacefully loud as hell.”