The Academy to Host Oscar Viewing Party in Paris for First Time

Reflecting the growing presence of French players at the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will host a live viewing party in Paris on Sunday for its French members and industry guests for the first time ever.

The Parisian Oscar viewing party will be held at Blanche, a mansion that used to be the oldest and most legendary film school in Paris and was turned into a lavish private club.

Showcasing an Art Nouveau façade in the heart of Paris, Blanche boasts a state-of-the-art projection room, as well as a lively and faceted bar and mirrored tables. Before the ceremony, guests will treated with a dinner at BB, the venue’s fancy restaurant, and will enjoy Brad Pitt’s Fleur de Miraval, the official champagne of the 94th Oscars, to get ready for the all-nighter.

“After years of hosting an Oscar party in London, we’re thrilled to expand the Oscar experience to our French members in Paris for the first time,” said the AMPAS European Events Committee who initiated the event. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for some of our European members to engage with the show and see live the results of their voting,” added the org.

Following Florian Zeller whose “The Father” won a pair of Oscars last year, the upcoming ceremony could be another big show for the French industry with Sian Heder’s “CODA.” The widely popular movie, bought for global rights by Apple at Sundance in 2021, was produced by Vendome’s PGA award-winning producers Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi and Pathé’s Jerome Seydoux and Patrick Wachsberger.

France now boasts the third biggest contingent of Oscar voters behind the U.S. and the U.K. with 200 members, including Zeller, Isabelle Huppert, Alexandre Desplat, Costa Gavras, Marion Cotillard, Juliette Binoche, Tahar Rahim, Olivier Assayas, Isabelle Adjani, Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux, Claire Denis and producer Charles Gillibert. They have all been invited to Sunday’s event.

The organization of the Paris viewing party was spearheaded by Carola Ash, AMPAS director of member relations and awards, who is based in London and previously hosted the London event.

The AMPAS has been hosting several events in French capital in recent years and celebrated the achievements of women in the French movie industry, notably Maimouna Doucouré (“Cuties”) and Mounia Meddour (“Papicha”) who received Academy Gold Fellowship Awards.

The telecast will stream live starting at midnight on Sunday with red carpet arrivals through the announcement of the best picture award. The Oscars will be broadcast live on TV more than 225 countries and territories worldwide, including Canal Plus in France.