$25 Million U.K. Global Screen Fund Extended For Three Years

After a successful pilot scheme that supported more than 65 productions, including Cannes title “Enys Men,” the U.K. Global Screen Fund has been extended through the 2024/25 financial year.

The fund will disburse £21 million ($25.7 million) over three years to develop new talent, create jobs and target new audiences around the world for U.K. independent films, TV and video games.

It was created in 2021 with £7 million by the U.K’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the British Film Institute (BFI) as an alternative to grants disbursed from Creative Europe’s MEDIA program that stopped after Brexit.

Films supported also include “Living,” “The Miracle Club” and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.”

The fund is split into three strands. The international distribution fund will provide support for the sale and distribution of U.K. feature films in selected countries around the world and help with promotional activity in target countries and at major film festivals.

The international business development fund will support film, TV and video games companies to develop business strategies to boost their international growth. And, the international co-production fund will support U.K. producers to become partners in international co-productions.

The International co-production strand will reopen to applications on May 17, followed by the other strands, which will relaunch in the coming months.

A panel discussing the fund titled “Co-Producing with the U.K. – Meet the U.K. Global Screen Fund,” will take place at the Cannes U.K. Pavilion on May 23. It will be moderated by fund head Denitsa Yordanova and participants include producers Sigrid Dyekjaer, Red Lava; Lizzie Gillett, Passion Pictures; Sonja Henrici, Sonja Henrici Creates; Shantelle Rochester, Ida Rose; Eva Weber, Mountainfilm; and Jackie Motsepe, CEO, KwaZulu-Natal Film.

U.K. creative industries minister Julia Lopez said: “There is huge global demand for the U.K.’s world-class screen content and this new funding will help even more films, TV programs and video games achieve international success. By supporting producers to export their fantastic content we will create jobs and revenue at home and help project the U.K.’s culture, values and creativity abroad.”

Ben Roberts, BFI CEO, said: “As international collaboration is fundamental to making new films and dramas that audiences around the world want to see, the continued support of the government in backing our creativity will help to boost our participation and success in a growing competitive industry. We are proud of the incredible craft and talent within our screen industries, and look forward to how we can help grow opportunities for the U.K. globally over the next three years of this essential fund.”