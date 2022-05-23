101 Films Intl. Acquires ‘This Is the Night Mail’ for Worldwide Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

101 Films Intl., the U.K.-based sales division of Amcomri Entertainment, has boarded worldwide sales for comedy sci-fi fantasy film “This Is the Night Mail.”

Written by Joanne Reay (“MindGamers”), “This Is the Night Mail” stars a plethora of well-known talent including Stephen Fry (“Bright Young Things”), Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) and Matt Lucas (“Little Britain”).

Andrew Goth (“MindGamers”) and Reay have directed the film, which is finishing post and will be available in the second quarter.

The Night Mail is a delivery service with a difference. You’ll be working with the dead.

Goth said: “Joanne’s script is truly original. Refreshingly unformulaic. You never know what’s coming next. Makes you laugh out loud – then cover your eyes – all while hoping for more.”

Eoghan Burke, VP of international sales at 101 Films Intl., added: “This is a marvellous comic movie with a really unique fantasy premise. The British talent involved is off the scale. We’re delighted to offer this exciting new film to our many clients here in Cannes.”

The producers are Goth and Liz Roberts.

Other titles on the 101 Films Intl. slate include Daniel J. Phillips’ horror film “Diabolic,” romantic comedy “Christmas at the Holly Day Inn,” romantic feature film “A Home for the Holidays,” apocalyptic thriller “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” and action spy-thriller “Dark Asset.”