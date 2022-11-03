101 Films Intl. Acquires True Drama Feature Film ‘The Shamrock Spitfire’ for AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. sales firm 101 Films Intl. has secured worldwide distribution rights to feature film “The Shamrock Spitfire” from filmmakers Ian Higgins and Dominic Higgins, founders of Pixel Revolution Films.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the death of Irish World War II hero Brendan “Paddy” Finucane, who at the age of 21 became the youngest ever Wing Commander in the Royal Air Force, and one of its most celebrated fighter aces. The film chronicles the true story of Finucane, who was killed when a bullet from ground fire pierced the radiator of his Spitfire during a mission over France.

Eoghan Burke, VP of international sales at 101 Films Intl., said: “As well as being an adventure film with incredible special effects, this is a poignantly told story of true heroism delivered by a very young man who fought hard and ultimately paid the final price for the greater good. We are very pleased to offer this to the international market at AFM.”

The film stars Shane O’Regan (“Control”), Chris Kaye (“All Creatures Great and Small”), Bethany Billy (“Pan Tau”), Eoin Lynch (“Poldark”), Emily Outred (“Johnny English Strikes Again”) and Carl Wharton (“White Crow”).

It is produced by Nigel Martin Davey and executive produced by John Dawson for Pixel Revolution Films. Trevor Beattie, co-founder of Trevor Beattie Films, also acts as executive producer.