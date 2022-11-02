101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market.

The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.

In Dublin, Ireland, a prominent crime family have been the target of a robbery by four assailants. After completing the robbery, the four attempt to seek refuge in the countryside. But things take a turn for the worse when two of those assailants, Dancer and Gaz, are spotted attempting to escape by Clare, the youngest sister of the family in question, and things only get worse from there. With one of the assailants missing post robbery, and suspicion beginning to grow from the police and the local neighbor Sadie, things begin to spiral out of control for the group in the most unexpected of ways.

The film is a co-production between Red Robot Films and 101 Films Intl.

It is written by Garry Walsh (“Abe’s Story,” “Older Than Ireland”) and Bryan Walsh (“Common People”), and produced by Dean Weymes (“Common People,” “Pulling With My Parents”). Walsh also directs the film, which stars Owen Roe (“Penny Dreadful,” “Vikings”), Louise Bourke (“Let the Wrong One In”) and Joseph McGucken (“The Doireann Project”).

Eoghan Burke, VP of international sales at 101 Films Intl. said: “We are very pleased to be back at AFM with a line-up of strong independent movies. ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ really fits the 101 Films Intl. DNA – it is hugely entertaining, a little quirky and extremely well-produced with a strong cast and storyline. We have high hopes for this title at the market.”

Dean Weymes, founder of Red Robot Films, said: “We’re very excited about this partnership with 101 Films International. We strongly believe they match our ambition with our hopes for ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ and look forward to getting eyes on this film we’re immensely proud of.”