’07:15 – Blackbird,’ ‘Kapr Code’ Among Winners at Ji.hlava Film Festival

The power of sound and the impacts of war dominated the 26th Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival awards, with French doc “07:15 – Blackbird” taking home both the main prize and the cinematography award.

The story of a young girl’s quest to identify the call of a mysterious bird, directed by Judith Auffray and filmed by Mario Valero, the 30-minute doc’s fairy-tale poeticism,” balancing natural wonder and technology, won over the Opus Bonum jury.

Croatian doc “Deserters,” a study of letters from young Balkan war resistors by Damir Markovina, won the Central and East European award along with sound design honors, while “Over Our Hills,” an ironic look at Swiss military conscripts by Mateo Ybarra, won the Opus Bonum editing prize with its adroit montages of archival material.

Fanie Pelletier’s look at adolescent Quebec girls struggling with identity crises and social media, “Bloom,” won the doc debut prize while Spanish doc “Greater Gospel” by Javier Codesal won honors for original approach with its chronicle of a senior home for LGTBIQ+ residents.

The Czech Joy prize, topping the national competition, went to Lucie Králová’s doc opera “Kapr Code” for its unconventional approach to honoring the life work of composer Jan Kapr.

The robust Czech competition section also awarded “The Visitors,” Veronika Lišková’s doc on a social anthropologist’s efforts to study a community facing climate crises on a Norwegian archipelago, with a special mention while the Czech editing prize went to Jan Bušta’s look at the 1978 Jim Jones cult mass suicide in Guyana, “a-B-C-D-e-F-G-H-i-JONESTOWN.”

The film’s intricate reconstruction of the tragedy, building on sound recordings and edited by Šimon Špidla, impressed jurors with its approach to the tragedy, in which hundreds of followers of Jones were coerced into drinking poison.

The Czech cinematography prize went to Petr Michal’s tribute to Czech literary translator Anna Karenina, “Found by the One She Seeks,” filmed by Jakub Vrbík.

The awards ceremony, at the central Czech Republic town’s DKO culture center, capped a week of talks and debates focused on everything from filmmaking ethics to indie distribution, doc mentorship programs and tributes to inspiring doc makers from the Philippines, Azerbaijan and beyond.

26TH JI.HLAVA INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS

Opus Bonum grand prize

07:15 – Blackbird

Judith Auffray

France

Best Central and East European film

Deserters

Damir Markovina

Croatia

Best editing

Over Our Hills

Mateo Ybarra

Switzerland

Best cinematography

07:15 – Blackbird

Mario Valero

Best documentary debut

Bloom

Fanie Pelletier

Canada

Best original approach

Greater Gospel

Javier Codesal

Spain

Best sound design

Deserters

Miroslav Piškulić

Student jury award

Over Our Hills

CZECH JOY

Kapr Code

Lucie Králová

Slovakia/Czech Republic

Special mention

The Visitors

Veronika Lišková

Slovakia, Norway, Czech Republic

Best editing

a-B-C-D-e-F-G-H-i-JONESTOWN

Jan Bušta/Šimon Špidla

Czech Republic

Best cinematography

Found by the One She Seeks

Petr Michal/Jakub Vrbík

Czech Republic

Student jury award

Happily Ever After

Jana Počtová

Czech Republic

TESTIMONIES

Into the Weeds: Dewayne “Lee” Johnson vs Monsanto Company

Jennifer Baichwal

Canada

Special mentions

Rojek

Zaynê Akyol

Canada

Atlantic Ragagar

Gilles Aubry

Switzerland

FASCINATIONS

The Sound of Time

Jeissy Trompiz

Venezuela, Brazil, Italy

Special mentions

Spectrum Restoration

Felippe Mussel

Brazil

The Geometry of the Hunter

Soh Boram

South Korea

EXPRMNTL.CZ

Glasswork

Zdeněk Picpauer, Zdeněk Picpauer

Czech Republic

Special mentions

Kambium 1492

Denis Kozerawski, Peter Kašpar

Slovakia

The Landscape of Ashes

Eliška Plechatová

Czech Republic

AUDIENCE AWARD

Happily Ever After

Jana Počtová

Czech Republic

CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA

Dušan Hanák

SILVER EYE

Love Is Not an Orange

Otilia Babara

Romania

Special mention

Plai. A Mountain Path

Eva Dzhyshyashvili

Ukraine