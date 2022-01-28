Virtual Sundance Festival Announces Winners Via Twitter — Updating Live

The virtual Sundance Film Festival concluded with a virtual awards show, announcing the winners via social media in a series of tweeted statements and videos.

After hosting an abridged version of the 2021 edition virtually, Sundance organizers hoped to return with a hybrid online and in-person (Park City, Utah-based) event this year, but rising COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant forced them to shift the program online again. With the infrastructure already in place, the festival was able to make the pivot to the safer model, while losing out on much of the excitement and attention generated by the pre-pandemic model.

The full list of winners appears below — UPDATING LIVE: