Venice Film Festival Awards Ceremony (Updating Winners Live)

The Venice Film Festival draws to a close tonight with the awards ceremony, with Julianne Moore and her jury set to announce their standouts from the fest’s Competition selection. This post will be updated with winners as they’re announced.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

HORIZONS

Best Director: “Vera,” Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

Special Jury Prize: “Bread and Salt,” Damian Kocur

Best Actress: “Vera,” Vera Gemma

Best Actor: “World War III,” Mohsen Tanabandeh

Best Screenplay: “Blanquita,” Fernando Guzzoni

Best Short Film: “Snow in September,” Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

LION OF THE FUTURE

Luigi de Laurentiis Award for Best Debut Feature: “Saint Omer,” Alice Diop

HORIZONS EXTRA

Audience Award: “Nezouh,” Soudade Kaadan

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Documentary of Cinema: “Fragments of Paradise,” K.D. Davison

Best Restored Film: “Branded to Kill,” Seijun Suzuki

VENICE IMMERSIVE

Best Immersive Experience: “The Man Who Couldn’t Leave,” Chen Singing

Grand Jury Prize: “From the Main Square,” Pedro Harres

Special Jury Prize: “Eggscape,” German Heller

VENICE DAYS (announced earlier)

Cinema of the Future Award: “The Maiden,” Graham Foy

Director’s Award: “Wolf and Dog,” Cláudia Varejão

People’s Choice Award: “Blue Jean,” Georgia Oakley



CRITICS’ WEEK (announced earlier)

Grand Prize: “Eismayer,” David Wagner

Special Mention: “Anhell69,” Theo Montoya

Audience Award: “Margini,” Niccolò Falsetti

Verona Film Club Award: “Anhell69,” Theo Montoya

Mario Serandrei – Hotel Saturnia Award for Best Technical Contribution: “Anhell69,” Theo Montoya

Best Short Film: “Puiet,” Lorenzo Fabbro, Bronte Stahl

Best Director (Short Film): “Albertine Where Are You?,” Maria Guidone

Best Technical Contribution (Short Film): “Reginetta,” Federico Russotto