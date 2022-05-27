×

French Film ‘The Worst Ones’ and Vicky Krieps Win Big in Cannes Un Certain Regard Awards

Felix Vratny, courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

French film “The Worst Ones (Les Pires)” is the surprise winner of the top prize at this year’s Un Certain Regard awards ceremony, with Italian actor-director Valeria Golino and her fellow jurors also handing prizes to Pakistani breakout “Joyland,” Romanian drama “Metronom” and “Corsage” star Vicky Krieps. Full report to follow.

Prix Un Certain Regard: “The Worst Ones,” Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret

Jury Prize: “Joyland,” Saim Sadiq

Best Director: Alexandru Belc, “Metronom”

Best Performance: Vicky Krieps, “Corsage” and Adam Bessa, “Harka”

Best Screenplay: Maha Haj, “Mediterranean Fever”

Coup de Coeur Award: “Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron

