TrustNordisk Opens Appetites with ‘Nordic By Nature,’ Unveils Göteborg Film Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Scandinavia’s leading sales outfit TrustNordisk has beefed up its Nordic film slate with the culinary doc “Nordic By Nature,” about the world’s most remote food destination – the two-star Michelin restaurant Koks in the Faroe Islands.

The Danish film “Nordic By Nature” has already opened up festivals and audiences’ appetites, world premiering at San Sebastian and segueing to the Newport Beach Film Fest where the pic won an Audience Award for best culinary film.

In his second doc in a Michelin Star series after “Michelin Stars – Tales from the Kitchen,” director Rasmus Dinesen captures the poetic mind of the young Faroese chef Poul Andrias Ziska, and his connection to the rugged local natural habitat and ancient traditions.

“’We are excited to represent this fascinating film which gives us a unique and tasteful insight into the exquisite world of fine dining, and we look forward to bringing it to the global audience,” said TrustNordisk managing director Susan Wendt.

TrustNordisk has a full slate of Nordic delights at the hybrid Göteborg Film Festival and parallel Nordic Film Market.

Speak No Evil Credit: Erik Molberg Hansen

On the heels of its Sundance world premiere, Christian Tafdrup’s psycho horror “Speak No Evil” will receive a market screening. “The response to the film [at Sundance] has been overwhelmingly positive, both among buyers and international film critics,” said Wendt, underscoring sales to AMC Networks’ Shudder for the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland.

In its review, Variety described it as a “queasily effective Danish horror film on the discomfort of strangers.

Other completed films take in Christoffer Sandler’s “So Damn Easy Going,” the Göteborg Fest opener and and an entry in its best Nordic film competition, as well as Hallvar Witzø’s comedy “Everybody Hates Johan.”

Meanwhile rising Danish talent Malou Reymann (“A Perfectly Normal Family”) will be pitching at the festival’s works in progress her sophomore pic “Unruly.”

The Göteborg Film Festival runs Jan 28-Feb. 6. The Nordic Film Market takes place Feb.3-6.