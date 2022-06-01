Tribeca Festival and Chanel Announce 2022 Artist Awards Participants

The Tribeca Festival and Chanel announced on Tuesday the visual artists who will be showcased as part of the 2022 Artist Awards program.

The 10 artists have donated a piece of their work to be given this year’s festival award winners. The artworks will also be displayed at the Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios throughout the fest, which runs June 9-16.

The artists are February James, Deborah Roberts, Leilah Babirye, Wardell Milan, Hank Willis Thomas, Nicoletta Darita de la Brown, Harry Simmons, Ming Smith, Nina Chanel Abney and Ouattara Watts.

“Tribeca is deeply committed to generating opportunities for visionaries to explore the intersection of creativity and culture. The 2022 Artist Awards program is a celebration of creative renewal in New York City after a challenging few years,” Tribeca Festival co-founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “Every year, we’re proud to support artistic excellence alongside Chanel. Our longstanding partnership is a testament to a shared pursuit of honoring powerful, bold stories in film, games, art, and all forms of creativity in-between.”

2022 Artist Awards curator Racquel Cevremont said, “The Tribeca Festival has an unparalleled ability to unite people through the power of creative expression. When I was approached by Tribeca and Chanel to curate this year’s Artist Awards, I began reflecting on all that we’ve been through these past years and the Kendrick Lamar song ‘Alright’ (2015) kept playing in my head. Our collective experience of life and loss inspired me to convene artists, across generations and various stages of careers, who will offer a snapshot of where culture is right now with a comforting message: ‘We gon’ be alright.’ Standing together — those who came before, those who are here now, and those who are coming up — we will be alright.”