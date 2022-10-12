Uncensored Director’s Cut of ‘The Doom Generation’ Among Anticipated Screenings at 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Director Gregg Araki’s 1995 comedy-thriller “The Doom Generation” first debuted at that year’s Sundance Film Festival, setting in motion the film’s successful trajectory toward the distinction of being a cult classic. Almost three decades later, the film — now remastered in 4K and presented as an uncensored director’s cut — will be enjoyed by audiences again at the 2023 iteration of the Utah-based festival.

Also being screened for audiences is a digital restoration of “SLAM,” the 1998 urban crime drama from director Marc Levin that took home the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival that same year. “SLAM” and “The Doom Generation” were announced by the nonprofit Sundance Institute as the first two films in this year’s From the Collection screening line-up.

“The two restorations certainly celebrate how groundbreaking so many independent works from the 90s were, but they also remind us of how collaborative, fierce and transformative independent storytelling could be — how long lasting their impact and influence can be,” John Nein, Senior Programmer & Director of Strategic Initiatives at Sundance Institute, wrote in a press release.

“The Doom Generation” is the second in Araki’s “Teenage Apocalypse” trilogy, and illustrates the mayhem of adolescence through radical extremes of sex and violence. After the film’s initial release at the 1995 Sundance Film Festival, subsequent audiences were shown a re-edited version of the film.

“There are three versions of ‘The Doom Generation,'” Araki wrote in a press statement. “One is the edited version which was released in theaters and on video. The second is a ridiculous R-rated version made without my approval for Blockbuster Video, which has over 20 minutes chopped out and makes no sense (and I hope disappears forever after this re-release). The third is the version shown at the film’s world premiere at Sundance in 1995, which was subsequently censored per the distributor’s request.”

This year’s festivalgoers will be the first audience to see the film as Araki originally intended since 1995.