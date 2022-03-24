‘Ainbo,’ ‘Bob Spit,’ ‘Beast’ Head Contenders at Tenerife’s Quirino Animation Awards

Jose Zelada and Richard Claus’ “Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon” (Peru, Netherlands), Cesar Cabral’s “Bob Spit: We Do Not Like People” (Brazil) and Hugo Covarrubias’ Oscar-nommed “Beast” (Chile) are some of the animated works in the running for the 5th Quirino Awards, the biggest prize event on Spain, Portugal and Latin America’s burgeoning animation scene.

In addition to a ceremony, the Quirino Awards includes an industry co-production and business forum for animation titles from the region.

The Quirino event will also host meetings including one of the Ibero-American CAACI state film-TV agencies, and another of Ibermedia, the region’s key international co-pro and distribution fund.

Bob Spit: We Do Not Like People Credit: Quirino Awards

Brazilian feature “Bob Spit” and Chilean short “Beast” nabbed the highest number of nominations, each securing four. Mexican TV series “Frankelda’s Book of Spooks” and Peruvian movie “Ainbo” follow with three and two noms respectively.

“Beast” is the second Chilean short running for the Oscars. The first, Punkrobot Studio’s “Bear Story,” won the Academy Awar4d, marking a milestone for Chile and Latin America’s escalating animation industry.

In line with this significant growth in Ibero-American animation, Spain has scored another Oscar nomination for Óscar Mielgo Andrés’s “The Windshield Wiper.”

“We’re observing an increasing interest from sales agents, distributors and producers to participate in projects from the region, a process that we have actively promoted from the Quirino Awards,” José Luis Farias, director of the Ibero-American Animation Quirino Awards, said to Variety.

Brazil, Chile and Mexico secured the most nominations, at six a piece. Spain follows with five. Other represented countries include Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Ecuador and Portugal along with notable first-time nominations from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, which points towards a potential sectoral expansion across the entire region.

Remarkably, all the works competing for Best Animated Feature are directors’ first-time works.

Nineteen works from twelve different countries compete in nine categories.

Jurors include Sebastian Debertin, head of animation at German tyke channel KiKa, Magdiela Hermida Duhamel, founder of Latinx in Animation and production manager of “The Casagrandes” at Nickelodeon; Zofia Jaroszuk, a producer at Polish Animoon; Kenneth Ladekjær, an Oscar-nominated storyboard artist (“Flee”); and Sun Creature Studio co-founder Hernán La Greca.

The Co-production Forum is organized with the support of ICEX Spain Trade & Investment, the country’s export and inward investment board, and Audiovisual from Spain, the umbrella brand and the Islands public-sector agency PROEXCA.

A variety of companies have confirmed attendance, including Adult Swim, Discovery Kids, The Walt Disney Company, Señal Colombia, Pakapaka, Sesame Workshop, Indie Sales, Animoon, Momakin, Showlab, Cartoon Italia and Barley Films.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held at the Tenerife city of San Cristóbal de La Laguna on May 14.