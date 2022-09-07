Samara Weaving, Eric Dane, Ray Nicholson Starring in Comedic-Thriller ‘Borderline’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samara Weaving, Eric Dane and Ray Nicholson will star in Jimmy Warden’s “Borderline,” a new comedic thriller that is currently in production in Vancouver. The film centers around a helplessly romantic sociopath who escapes from a mental institution and invades the home of a ’90s pop superstar. He just wants to be loved; she just wants to survive.

“Borderline” marks the directorial debut of Warden, who also wrote the film, which appeared on the Black List, a highly-regarded annual survey of the most-liked scripts.

“Mrs Harris Goes to Paris” star Alba Baptista and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco’s” Jimmie Fails round out the cast on this hot title. The film is produced by LuckyChap Entertainment’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, Red A Entertainment’s Hadeel Reda, and Brian Duffield.

Executive producers on the film include William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang and John Hills for Productivity Media Inc (PMI), alongside Shawn Williamson and Jameson Parker for Brightlight Pictures, Mimi Steinbauer for Radiant Films International, and Colleen Camp. Bronte Payne from LuckyChap and Denise Loren also serve as co-producers on the film.

The film is financed by Productivity Media, Inc. Steinbauer’s Radiant Films International is representing worldwide rights for the film and is co-repping the U.S. rights alongside CAA. Radiant Films International is the global sales company that acquires and distributes feature films for the foreign and U.S. markets.

“Productivity Media is excited to co-produce with LuckyChap on this distinctive and startling comedic thriller,” said William G. Santor, Producer and CEO at PMI. “Supporting rising creators like Jimmy is a large part of PMI’s mission, and we look forward to bringing ‘Borderline’ to audiences very soon.”

“From ‘I, Tonya’ to ‘Promising Young Woman,’ our friends at LuckyChap have produced some of the most critically lauded and commercially successful female-led films of the last five years, so we’re honored they’ve chosen us to represent this special new project,” said Steinbauer. “Samara, Dane and Ray are the perfect cast to lead Jimmy’s whip-smart, edge-of-your-seat comedic-thriller through all its twists and turns.”

Warden penned the script for Netflix’s cult comedy-horror feature “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” also starring Weaving. His original screenplay, “Cocaine Bear,” is currently in post-production. The Universal feature was directed by Elizabeth Banks, produced by Lord/Miller and features an ensemble led by Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Alden Ehrenreich. It is set for a 2023 release.

Weaving was most recently seen in Paramount’s “Snake Eyes,” along with “The Valet” and the Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers.” She next appears in “Chevalier” alongside Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver and Sian Clifford. That film will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Dane currently stars in HBO’s “Euphoria.” He’s otherwise best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on ABC’s long-running medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy.” The actor has also appeared on TNT’s “The Last Ship,” and in “X-Men: The Last Stand. ” He’ll also soon be seen in the motorcycle racing film “One Fast Move” opposite KJ Apa.

Nicholson recently wrapped shooting a main role opposite Willem Defoe and Patricia Arquette in “Gonzo Girl.” That film marks Arquette’s directorial debut. Previously, he starred in “Something from Tiffany’s” opposite Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson. Prior to this, Nicholson wrapped shooting on Neil LaBute’s “Out of The Blue” opposite Diane Kruger.

Warden is repped by CAA, Grandview and Ziffren Brittenham. Weaving is represented by CAA, 111 Media and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Revolori by WME and Circle of Confusion. Dane is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. Nicholson is repped by UTA, Sugar 23, Viewpoint and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Baptista is repped by UTA and Subtitle Talent. Fails is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.