Chile’s Roberto Doveris Revs Up Production on Camila José Donoso’s Docu-Fiction ‘Antitropical’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Camila José Donoso (“Naomi Campbel”) is gearing up to shoot her fourth pic, “Antitropical,” with Roberto Doveris’ Niña Niño Films producing. The docu-fiction hybrid will be filmed much like a documentary over various months, starting late October, that will stretch into the next year. It’s also received some additional support from Chile’s Audiovisual Production Fund.

At the 18th Santiago Int’l Film Festival (Sanfic), Niña Niño Films is screening docu “Me gustaría que vivieras mi juventud de nuevo” (“I’d Like You to Live My Youth Again”), Nicolás Guzmán’s third film, co-produced with Francisca Soto and renowned filmmaker Alicia Scherson (“Il Futuro”).

As in her previous films, Donoso plays on the limits between fiction and documentary. “It is a project that I began to develop when I was researching the world of café brothels [dubbed cafes con pierna in Chile] for my first film, almost 10 years ago,” said Donoso. “There I met two immigrant women from the Caribbean who will be the main characters of this story,” she said adding: “In addition, the film will be shot in 16mm, and combine non-actors with professional actors, proposing a staging that stretches the limits of fiction.”

Donoso has written the screenplay with Alejandra Moffat, co-writer of Manuela Martelli’s lauded “1976,” which world premiered at Cannes this year.

“Antitropical” follows Susy, a Dominican redhead (who plays herself) who will help her friend Deisi, a Colombian immigrant, to understand the sex trade in Chile. She has just arrived and seeks to survive in the cold, inhospitable capital of Santiago “that is collapsing in the face of migration and racism, where she also serves as a psychologist for her clients, sad, lonely men who inhabit the ‘cafes con piernas’ like ghosts,” the synopsis goes.

“For Niña Niño Films it is a privilege to be able to carry out Camila’s new project,” said Doveris. “We are fans of her previous films and her vision fits very well with our mission to collaborate with female directors and with members of the LGBTQ+ community,” he added.

“This story also opens up new issues for us, mainly linked to intersectionality, where identity is crossed by questions of race, gender, class and sexuality, and where none of these terms is a foregone conclusion. We like that Camila also offers a complex look at her characters and avoids any stereotypes,” Doveris remarked.

In May, Niña Niño Films released medical drama “El Pa(de)ciente” (“(Im)Patient”) by Constanza Fernández, which had a notable six-week run in local theaters. Starring Héctor Noguera and Amparo Noguera, it played at the the Busan IFF in 2021 and won the Colón de Plata at the Huelva Film Festival.

The company is also preparing the international premiere of the dramedy “Las Demás” (“Outsider Girls”) by Alexandra Hyland, a candid portrait that addresses the travails that women in Chile must face in order to have an abortion outside the law.

Donoso is also working on “Transfrontera,” which aims to bring cinema to the arid border shared by Chile, Peru and Bolivia. In addition, Donoso is producing the new film by Carolina Moscoso (“Night Vision”, 2019), an autobiographical documentary titled “I Will Never Be a Police Officer” that comments on her relatives who are members of the police force in Chile.