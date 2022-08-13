Provocative Brazilian Film ‘Rule 34’ Wins the Top Prize at Locarno Film Festival

“Rule 34,” a challenging and sexually explicit film from Brazilian director Julia Murat, has emerged as the surprise winner of the Golden Leopard award at this year’s Locarno Film Festival — an edition where typically audacious and formally ambitious work dominated the program. Marking a strong ceremony for female filmmakers, the main competition jury at the Swiss festival also handed an impressive three awards — best director and a brace of acting prizes — to gritty coming-of-age drama “I Have Electric Dreams,” an auspicious debut feature from Costa Rican writer-director Valentina Maurel.
Full story to come; full list of winners below.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION
Golden Leopard for Best Film: “Rule 34,” Julia Murat
Special Jury Prize: “Gigi La Legge,” Alessandro Comedin
Best Director: “I Have Electric Dreams,” Valentina Maurel
Best Actress: “I Have Electric Dreams,” Daniela Marín Navarro
Best Actor: “I Have Electric Dreams,” Reinaldo Amien Gutiérrez
CINEASTI DEL PRESENTE COMPETITION
Best Film: “Nightsiren,” Tereza Nvotová
Best Emerging Director: “Safe Place,” Juraj Lerotić
Special Jury Prize: “How is Katia?,” Christina Tynkevich
Best Actress: “How is Katia?,” Anastasia Karpenko
Best Actor: “Safe Place,” Goran Marković
Special Mention: “Sister, What Grows Where Land is Sick?,” Franciska Eliassen
FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION
Swatch First Feature Award: “Safe Place,” Juraj Lerotić
Special Mentions: “Love Dog,” Bianca Lucas; “De Noche Los Gatos Son Pardos,” Valentin Merz
PARDI DI DOMANI SHORT FILM COMPETITION
Best Auteur Short Film: “Big Bang,” Carlos Segundo
Best International Short Film: “Sovereign,” Wara
Runner-up: “Neighbor Abdi,” Douwe Dijkstra
Best Director: “Hardly Working,” Total Refusal
Medien Patent Verwaltung AG Award: “Mulika,” Maisha Maene
Special Mention: “Mother Prays All Day Long,” Hoda Taheri
Locarno Short Film Candidate for European Film Awards: “Neighbor Abdi,” Douwe Dijkstra
Best Swiss Short Film: “Euridice, Euridice,” Lora Mure-Ravaud
Runner-up: “Der Molchkongress,” Matthias Sahli, Immanuel Isser
Best Swiss Newcomer: “Heartbeat,” Michèle Flury
PARDO VERDE WWF AWARDS
Pardo Verde WWF Award: “Matter Out of Place,” Nikolaus Geyrhalter
Special Mentions: “Sermon to the Fish,” Hilal Baydarov; “It is Night in America,” Ana Vaz
INDEPENDENT JURY AWARDS
Ecumenical Jury Award: “Tales of the Purple House,” Abbas Fahdel
FIPRESCI Award: “Stone Turtle,” Ming Jin Woo
European Cinemas Label Award: “Tommy Guns,” Carlos Conceição
JUNIOR JURY AWARDS
Junior Jury Award: “Piaffe,” Ann Oren
Runner-up: “Tommy Guns,” Carlos Conceição
Second runner-up: “Serviam – Ich Will Dienen,” Ruth Mader
Environment Award: “Sermon to the Fish,” Hilal Baydarov
Cineasti del Presente Award: “Sister, What Grows Where Land is Sick?,” Franciska Eliassen
Special Mention: “Petites,” Julie Lerat-Gersant
Best International Short Film: “Hardly Working,” Total Refusal
Best Swiss Short Film: “Fairplay,” Zoel Aeschbacher
Special Mention: “Les Dieux du Supermarché,” Alberto Gonzalez Morales
Open Doors Short Award: “Techos Rotos,” Yanillys Pérez
CRITICS’ WEEK AWARDS
Grand Prix: “The Hamlet Syndrome,” Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowsk
Premio Zonta Club Locarno: “Ruthless Times – Songs of Care,” Susanna Helke
Marco Zucchi Award: “Fledglings,” Lidia Duda