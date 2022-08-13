Provocative Brazilian Film ‘Rule 34’ Wins the Top Prize at Locarno Film Festival

“Rule 34,” a challenging and sexually explicit film from Brazilian director Julia Murat, has emerged as the surprise winner of the Golden Leopard award at this year’s Locarno Film Festival — an edition where typically audacious and formally ambitious work dominated the program. Marking a strong ceremony for female filmmakers, the main competition jury at the Swiss festival also handed an impressive three awards — best director and a brace of acting prizes — to gritty coming-of-age drama “I Have Electric Dreams,” an auspicious debut feature from Costa Rican writer-director Valentina Maurel.

Full story to come; full list of winners below.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

Golden Leopard for Best Film: “Rule 34,” Julia Murat

Special Jury Prize: “Gigi La Legge,” Alessandro Comedin

Best Director: “I Have Electric Dreams,” Valentina Maurel

Best Actress: “I Have Electric Dreams,” Daniela Marín Navarro

Best Actor: “I Have Electric Dreams,” Reinaldo Amien Gutiérrez

CINEASTI DEL PRESENTE COMPETITION

Best Film: “Nightsiren,” Tereza Nvotová

Best Emerging Director: “Safe Place,” Juraj Lerotić

Special Jury Prize: “How is Katia?,” Christina Tynkevich

Best Actress: “How is Katia?,” Anastasia Karpenko

Best Actor: “Safe Place,” Goran Marković

Special Mention: “Sister, What Grows Where Land is Sick?,” Franciska Eliassen

FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION

Swatch First Feature Award: “Safe Place,” Juraj Lerotić

Special Mentions: “Love Dog,” Bianca Lucas; “De Noche Los Gatos Son Pardos,” Valentin Merz

PARDI DI DOMANI SHORT FILM COMPETITION

Best Auteur Short Film: “Big Bang,” Carlos Segundo

Best International Short Film: “Sovereign,” Wara

Runner-up: “Neighbor Abdi,” Douwe Dijkstra

Best Director: “Hardly Working,” Total Refusal

Medien Patent Verwaltung AG Award: “Mulika,” Maisha Maene

Special Mention: “Mother Prays All Day Long,” Hoda Taheri

Locarno Short Film Candidate for European Film Awards: “Neighbor Abdi,” Douwe Dijkstra

Best Swiss Short Film: “Euridice, Euridice,” Lora Mure-Ravaud

Runner-up: “Der Molchkongress,” Matthias Sahli, Immanuel Isser

Best Swiss Newcomer: “Heartbeat,” Michèle Flury

PARDO VERDE WWF AWARDS

Pardo Verde WWF Award: “Matter Out of Place,” Nikolaus Geyrhalter

Special Mentions: “Sermon to the Fish,” Hilal Baydarov; “It is Night in America,” Ana Vaz

INDEPENDENT JURY AWARDS

Ecumenical Jury Award: “Tales of the Purple House,” Abbas Fahdel

FIPRESCI Award: “Stone Turtle,” Ming Jin Woo

European Cinemas Label Award: “Tommy Guns,” Carlos Conceição

JUNIOR JURY AWARDS

Junior Jury Award: “Piaffe,” Ann Oren

Runner-up: “Tommy Guns,” Carlos Conceição

Second runner-up: “Serviam – Ich Will Dienen,” Ruth Mader

Environment Award: “Sermon to the Fish,” Hilal Baydarov

Cineasti del Presente Award: “Sister, What Grows Where Land is Sick?,” Franciska Eliassen

Special Mention: “Petites,” Julie Lerat-Gersant

Best International Short Film: “Hardly Working,” Total Refusal

Best Swiss Short Film: “Fairplay,” Zoel Aeschbacher

Special Mention: “Les Dieux du Supermarché,” Alberto Gonzalez Morales

Open Doors Short Award: “Techos Rotos,” Yanillys Pérez

CRITICS’ WEEK AWARDS

Grand Prix: “The Hamlet Syndrome,” Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowsk

Premio Zonta Club Locarno: “Ruthless Times – Songs of Care,” Susanna Helke

Marco Zucchi Award: “Fledglings,” Lidia Duda