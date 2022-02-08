Pink Parrot Media Nabs Chelo Loureiro’s Animated Musical Film ‘Valentina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

International distribution house Pink Parrot Media has taken worldwide sales rights outside Spain and Portugal to 3D/2D animated musical film “Valentina,” the feature debut of Spanish producer-turned director Chelo Loureiro of Galicia’s Ábano Producións.

Based out of Montreal and Madrid, Pink Parrot will introduce the toon feature to international buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market “Valentina” had its theatrical premiere in December on 160 screens in Spain, handled by Super8.

Written, directed and produced by Loureiro and co-written by Lúa Testa, “Valentina” tells the story of a girl who dreams of becoming a trapeze artist but struggles to believe it is possible because she has Down’s syndrome.

With her grandmother and Chiqui – her playful mouse best friend – Valentina’s personal journey unfolds through songs and adventures.

A co-production of Galicia’s Ábano, Antaruxa Studio and El Gatoverde with Lisbon-based Sparkle Animation, it is backed by Spanish public broadcasters TVE and TVG.

”The story speaks of inclusion, diversity, growth, not losing hope and curiosity and, of course, unconditional love for grandmothers,” said Tania Pinto Da Cunha, Pink Parrot’s partner and head of international sales and acquisitions.

“This is a beautifully told magical journey,” she added.

“The film shares important values, colorfully spotlighting the way in which a young girl with Down’s syndrome learns, relates and evolves, not because she experiences a transformation, but because she gets to know herself and her potential,” she explained.

The film’s original soundtrack is written by Nani García, composer of the original soundtrack to Sebastián Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” an Academy Award winner for best foreign language film in 2018. It also features songs from Spanish showman Emilio Aragón (“A Night in Old Mexico,” “Paper Birds”) and singer-songwriter Andrés Suárez.

“Valentina” also features renowned Galician singers such as María Manuela, Uxía and Pilocha, who give voices to songs and characters, as well as the young singer-songwriters Coke Couto, Lúa Testa and Alicia Rábade. Valentina’s voices has been played by girls Lucía Seren (in the Galician version) and Josephine Lockhart (for the Spanish version), both with Down’s syndrome.

The animated film has been financed by Spain’s ICAA film agency and Galicia’s AGADIC, and supported by mutual guarantee funds Crea SGR and Afigal, the Provincial Councils of Pontevedra and Ourense and the City Council of Santiago de Compostela.