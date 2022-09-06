Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman Starring in Psychological Thriller ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman will star in “Sympathy for the Devil,” a new psychological thriller from director Yuval Adler.

Production on the film is underway in Las Vegas. Capstone Global is handling worldwide sales on the film, and will introduce it to buyers during the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Written by Luke Paradise (“Lost on a Mountain in Maine”), “Sympathy for the Devil” follows “The Driver” (Kinnaman) as he finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man known as “The Passenger” (Cage). That sets things up for a white-knuckle ride.

“This is a tour de force featuring two incredible actors,” said producer Allan Ungar. “As an acclaimed filmmaker, Yuval has assembled the perfect cast and brought a unique and gritty vision to this film that will be sure to capture audiences.”

Adler’s debut feature “Bethlehem” won the Venice Days award at the 2013 Venice Film Festival, six Israeli Film Academy awards and was Israel’s entry for the 2014 Academy Awards. Since then, he has directed and co-written two features: “The Operative,” starring Diane Kruger and Martin Freeman, an official selection of the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, and the American thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” starring Noomi Rapace and Kinnaman.

Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios has re-teamed with Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios and Signature Films to produce “Sympathy for the Devil.” The companies most recently partnered on Moritz Mohr’s action-thriller “Boy Kills World,” starring Bill Skarsgård, which is currently in post-production. Along with Ungar, producers include Mercuri, Stuart Manashil and Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg. Lebovici serves as executive producer alongside David Haring, David Sullivan, Jason Soto, Tim Moore, Courtney Chenn and Waylen Lin.

Cage won an Oscar for his role as a destructive alcoholic in Mike Figgis’ “Leaving Las Vegas” and earned his second Academy Award nomination for his turn as Charlie Kaufman and his fictional twin brother Donald in Spike Jonze’s “Adaptation.” He also starred in action hits such as “The Rock,” Face Off” and the “National Treasure” franchise. Cage recently earned some of the best reviews of his career for his work as a celebrity chef who leaves the culinary world behind in “Pig” and for playing a fictionalized version of himself in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

Kinnaman currently stars as the lead in Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” and is set to star in John Woo’s action-thriller “Silent Night.” His film and television credits include “The Suicide Squad,” “In Treatment” and “The Killing.”

Cage is repped by WME, Stride Management and Attorney Patrick Knapp of Goodman Genow. Kinnaman by WME and Magnolia. Paradise is repped by Industry Entertainment and Gersh.