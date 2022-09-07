Momentum Pictures Buys ‘To Leslie,’ Drama With Andrea Riseborough (EXCLUSIVE)

Momentum Pictures has purchased the North American and U.K. rights to Michael Morris’ “To Leslie,” a drama with Andrea Riseborough that had its world premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival. The film will be released in theaters and on VOD on Oct. 7.

Riseborough starts as a West Texas mother who wins the lottery and drinks it away just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. She comes home in the hopes of achieving redemption. Riseborough leads an ensemble that includes Oscar-winner Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), Marc Maron (“Maron”), Owen Teague (‘The Stand”), James Landry Hebert (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”), Andre Royo (“The Wire”) and Stephen Root (“Barry”).

“To Leslie” was written by Ryan Bianco and produced by Claude Dal Farra, Brian Keady, Kelsey Law, Ceci Cleary, Philip Waley, Jason Shuman and Eduardo Cisneros. The film also features a score by multiple time Grammy nominee Linda Perry, cinematography by Larkin Seiple and editing by Chris McCaleb.

When the film debuted at SXSW critics were quick to praise Riseborough, with some calling it the best work of her career. Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman labeled Riseborough “…nothing short of spectacular.” He went on to say: “She doesn’t compromise, she doesn’t hold back, but she doesn’t endow the character with any sort of fake flamboyance. In each scene, she shows you what Leslie looks like from the outside — the precise level of dissipation, of her sozzled ‘charm’ and flaunted, stunted anger — but she also cues you to what’s happening inside her: the woman the drinking covers up.”