Netflix Renews Deal with Millimages for Seasons 2, 3, 4 of Hit Series ‘Molang’ (EXCLUSIVE)

French kids entertainment company Millimages has announced it is renewing with Netflix for Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of its hit series “Molang”, already picked up by co-producers TF1 and Canal+.

“Molang” will be rolling out in all territories except Scandinavia and China from Nov. 1, said Millimages general manager Marina Narishkin, adding that the deal bore testimony to the fluffy character’s popularity with audiences of all ages and from all continents.

“‘Molang’ is not just watched by children, our target audience is 15 to 30-year olds, the young co-parents. We’re not making packaged goods for children. “Molang” supports kindness, it’s a character that is non gender specific: That’s really important, and it was done way back, not just because it’s the fashion,” she added.

“That’s what I love about Millimages: These [themes] they put on the block way before they are popular. Take “Les Lascars” (English title: “Homiez”): It was about diversity, and that was 15 years ago!” Narishkin told Variety, referring to the cult TV series-turned-feature, which recently announced it is returning with a third season and a new movie.

One of the oldest independent animation and production studios in Europe, Millimages is presenting its new TV animated series project “Welcome to Permacity” at this week’s Cartoon Forum in the southern French city of Toulouse.

It is based on the 2021 documentary comic book by Oliver Dain-Belmont and Fachri Maulana, published by French editor Sarbacane. Targeting upper pre-school children, the show follows the adventures of seven-year-old Camille and her talking cat Imhotep, who live in an eco-city constructed in total harmony with nature, where everything is recycled.

Millimages is planning to produce 52 11-minute episodes, as well as additional content in the form of short one-minute videos, intended for digital platforms.

“It’s an adventure and a comedy show but behind each adventure there is a core notion such as bartering, voting, accessibility – this permacity is such an incredible source of notions that we wanted to develop additional content,” producer Bonnie Lenner told Variety. “These one-minute episodes are news posts that Camille sends to her friends back in her old town, in which she explains these concepts and values in more detail.”

“Welcome to Permacity” is one of 80 projects being pitched at Cartoon Forum, the European event for animated TV series projects that runs in Toulouse over Sept. 19 -22.