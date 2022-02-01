Miami Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup for Hybrid Event

The Miami Film Festival returns this year with a hybrid event that includes nine premieres, with three films bowing in special red carpet presentations from March 4-13 in the Florida city. The festival had previously announced that “The Good Boss” would open the event while “Plaza Catedral” would be the closer. In total, 120 films from more than 35 countries will unspool next month.

The festival, organized by Miami Dade College, will bestow its Precious Gems Awards on Ramin Bahrani and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, while DP Ari Wegner and composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer will receive the Art of Light Awards.

“The collective spirit of joy and gratitude that we felt from patrons and filmmakers at last year’s shared in-person theatrical screenings strengthened the always mighty creative heart of Miami Film Festival,” said executive director Jaie Laplante. “As we take all necessary precautions to ensure the continued safety of our patrons, we look forward to completing our fourth decade of programming by shining a light on some truly new and veteran outstanding creative cinematic talents.”

The three special presentations will be for “Borrowed,” directed by Oscar Ernesto Ortega and Carlos Betancourt; “Croqueta Nation,” directed by Guillermo Alfonso; and Venezuela’s “Jezebel,” directed by Hernán Jabes Aguila.

Knight Heroes, created with the support of John S. & James L. Knight Foundation returns for the fourth consecutive year with a new format. Field of Vision’s If/Then Shorts co-directors Caitlin Mae Burke and Merrill Sterritt will lead a panel for South Florida creatives, “Scaling a Short Film into a Short Form Series,” which will include filmmaker and development executive panelists. Variety’s roundtable for Oscar international films, featuring the director, producer or writer of the shortlisted pics, will be moderated by awards editor Clayton Davis. The festival will also honor the late Sidney Poitier, who was born in Miami in 1927, with a screening of the 1961 version of “A Raisin in the Sun.”

The festival will also give cash prizes to shorts, docs and features. Competing for the $25,000 Knight Marimbas Award are “Paris, 13th District,” “The Box,” “The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future,” “Drunken Birds,” “Freda,” “Medusa,” “Neptune Frost,” “Out of Sync” and “Soul of a Beast.”

Other competitions include the Knight Made in MIA Award, supported by Knight Foundation, that will be decided by juries. A prize of $30,000 will be given to the first place winner, $15,000 to second place and $10,000 to the third spot. 18 films are in the running for these awards. Eight films are in competition for the $10,000 Jordan Ressler First Feature Award. Five films are competing for the $10,000 WarnerMedia OneFifty Latino Short Film Awards and 18 for the $5,000 Miami Intl. Short Film Award. There are five competitors for the $500 award for documentary shorts.

The other films premiering are as follows:

“Beba” (U.S./Mexico), directed by Rebeca Huntt, U.S. premiere

“Camila Comes Out Tonight” (Argentina), helmed by Inés Barrionuevo, North American premiere

“A Film About Couples” (Dominican Republic), by Natalia Cabral and Oriol Estrada, North American premiere

“The King of All the World” (Mexico/Spain), by Carlos Saura, U.S. premiere

“Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake” (Spain/Luxembourg), by Benito Zambrano, international premiere

“Lo Invisible” (Ecuador/France), by Javier Andrade, U.S. premiere

“Montana Story” (U.S.), by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, U.S. premiere

“The Phantom of the Open” (U.K.) by Craig Roberts, U.S. premiere

“What Went Wrong?” (Spain/Mexico) by Liliana Torres, North American premiere