Lola Arabia, Dubai’s Charisma Group Strike 12-Movie Production Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Lola Arabia, the United Arab Emirates label of Oscar-winning Spanish producer Andrés Vicente Gómez (“Belle Epoque”), has struck a 12-movie co-production deal with Dubai-based Charisma Group.

The alliance will take in a range of titles, from $2 million-budgeted contemporary comedies to banner productions budgeted at $40 million, revolving around contemporary and historic stories of West Asia.

The partners aim to produce an average of four films a year, said Charisma Group co-president Ayham Al Ziyoud.

Development has begun on the whole slate. “Although in principle we plan projects with modest budgets, these will be increased in the following year once we find the rights partners outside the Gulf States,” Gómez said.

The movies are created, developed and produced with the Saudi and broader regional audience in mind. “The language is Arabic and the stories, topics and treatments are rooted in our region. When the story requires it, we will also feature international cast that will speak in English,” Al Ziyoud added.

A top Arab world movie-TV powerhouse delivering some 1,500 hours of content a year to Arab TV operators, Charisma produced “Touq,” the first Bedouin fantasy drama series, and “Manahi,” the first Saudi movie to be shown in public in that country.

An end to the ban on Saudi Arabia cinemas in 2018, plus resolute state and key corporation backing for titles and events, has fired up the Gulf States as the fastest-growing movie market in the world in both production and market terms.

“The reopening of Saudi cinemas led to a dramatic change within the local production industry, one that we intend to accompany through the offering of movies with high production value and locally relevant stories,” Ayman Al Ziyoud, also Charisma Group president, told Variety.