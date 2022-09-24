Colombian Film ‘Kings of the World’ Tops San Sebastian Award Winners

Colombian director Laura Mora’s coming-of-age drama “Kings of the World” has taken the Golden Shell for Best Film at the San Sebastian Film Festival, marking the third consecutive year that a female filmmaker has taken the top prize at the Spanish fest. Longer report to follow; full list of winners below.
OFFICIAL SELECTION PRIZES
Golden Shell for Best Film: “Kings of the World,” Laura Mora
Special Jury Prize: “Runner,” Marian Mathias
Silver Shell for Best Director: “A Hundred Flowers,” Genki Kawamura
Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance (tied): “La Maternal,” Carla Quílez; “Winter Boy,” Paul Kircher
Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance: “The Substitute,” Renata Lerman
Best Screenplay: “A Woman,” Wang Chao
Best Cinematography: “Pornomelancolía,” Manuel Abramovich
OTHER OFFICIAL AWARDS
New Directors Award: “Spare Keys,” Jeanne Aslan and Paul Saintillan
New Directors Award (Special Mention): “On Either Side of the Pond,” Parth Saurabh
Horizontes Latinos Award: “I Have Electric Dreams,” Valentina Maurel
Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award: “Godland,” Hlynur Pálmason
Audience Award for Best Film: “Argentina, 1985,” Santiago Mitre
Audience Award for Best European Film: “The Beasts,” Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Spanish Cooperation Award: “Noise,” Karla Moreno, María José Córdova
RTVE Another Look Award: “El Sostre Groc,” Isabel Coixet
RTVE Another Look Award (Special Mention): “Corsage,” Marie Kreutzer
Irizar Basque Film Award: “Suro,” Mikel Gurrea
Irizar Basque Film Award (Special Mention): “To Books and Women I Sing,” Maria Elorza
TCM Youth Award: “To Books and Women I Sing,” Maria Elorza
OTHER AWARDS
Euskadi Basque Country 2030 Agenda Award: “Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Dunio Asaya Award: “Tobacco Barns,” Rocio Mesa
Dunio Asaya Award (Special Mention): “El Sostre Groc,” Isabel Coixet
FIPRESCI Award: “Suro,” Mikel Gurrea
Feroz Zinemaldia Award: “The Kings of the World,” Laura Mora
Euskal Gidoigileen Elkartea Award: “Suro,” Mikel Gurrea and Francisco Kosterlitz
Sebastiane Award: “Something You Said Last Night,” Luis de Filippis
Lurra Greenpeace Award: “Alcarras,” Carla Simon
SIGNIS Award: “The Kings of the World,” Laura Mora
SIGNIS Award (Special Mention): “Runner,” Marian Mathias