Colombian Film ‘Kings of the World’ Tops San Sebastian Award Winners

Colombian director Laura Mora’s coming-of-age drama “Kings of the World” has taken the Golden Shell for Best Film at the San Sebastian Film Festival, marking the third consecutive year that a female filmmaker has taken the top prize at the Spanish fest. Longer report to follow; full list of winners below.

OFFICIAL SELECTION PRIZES

Golden Shell for Best Film: “Kings of the World,” Laura Mora

Special Jury Prize: “Runner,” Marian Mathias

Silver Shell for Best Director: “A Hundred Flowers,” Genki Kawamura

Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance (tied): “La Maternal,” Carla Quílez; “Winter Boy,” Paul Kircher

Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance: “The Substitute,” Renata Lerman

Best Screenplay: “A Woman,” Wang Chao

Best Cinematography: “Pornomelancolía,” Manuel Abramovich



OTHER OFFICIAL AWARDS

New Directors Award: “Spare Keys,” Jeanne Aslan and Paul Saintillan

New Directors Award (Special Mention): “On Either Side of the Pond,” Parth Saurabh

Horizontes Latinos Award: “I Have Electric Dreams,” Valentina Maurel

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award: “Godland,” Hlynur Pálmason

Audience Award for Best Film: “Argentina, 1985,” Santiago Mitre

Audience Award for Best European Film: “The Beasts,” Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Spanish Cooperation Award: “Noise,” Karla Moreno, María José Córdova

RTVE Another Look Award: “El Sostre Groc,” Isabel Coixet

RTVE Another Look Award (Special Mention): “Corsage,” Marie Kreutzer

Irizar Basque Film Award: “Suro,” Mikel Gurrea

Irizar Basque Film Award (Special Mention): “To Books and Women I Sing,” Maria Elorza

TCM Youth Award: “To Books and Women I Sing,” Maria Elorza

OTHER AWARDS

Euskadi Basque Country 2030 Agenda Award: “Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Dunio Asaya Award: “Tobacco Barns,” Rocio Mesa

Dunio Asaya Award (Special Mention): “El Sostre Groc,” Isabel Coixet

FIPRESCI Award: “Suro,” Mikel Gurrea

Feroz Zinemaldia Award: “The Kings of the World,” Laura Mora

Euskal Gidoigileen Elkartea Award: “Suro,” Mikel Gurrea and Francisco Kosterlitz

Sebastiane Award: “Something You Said Last Night,” Luis de Filippis

Lurra Greenpeace Award: “Alcarras,” Carla Simon

SIGNIS Award: “The Kings of the World,” Laura Mora

SIGNIS Award (Special Mention): “Runner,” Marian Mathias