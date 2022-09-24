×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Everything Announced at Netflix’s Tudum Event

Colombian Film ‘Kings of the World’ Tops San Sebastian Award Winners

Kings of the World
Courtesy of La Selva Cine

Colombian director Laura Mora’s coming-of-age drama “Kings of the World” has taken the Golden Shell for Best Film at the San Sebastian Film Festival, marking the third consecutive year that a female filmmaker has taken the top prize at the Spanish fest. Longer report to follow; full list of winners below.

OFFICIAL SELECTION PRIZES

Golden Shell for Best Film: “Kings of the World,” Laura Mora

Special Jury Prize: “Runner,” Marian Mathias

Silver Shell for Best Director: “A Hundred Flowers,” Genki Kawamura

Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance (tied): “La Maternal,” Carla Quílez; “Winter Boy,” Paul Kircher

Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance: “The Substitute,” Renata Lerman

Best Screenplay: “A Woman,” Wang Chao

Best Cinematography: “Pornomelancolía,” Manuel Abramovich

OTHER OFFICIAL AWARDS

New Directors Award: “Spare Keys,” Jeanne Aslan and Paul Saintillan

New Directors Award (Special Mention): “On Either Side of the Pond,” Parth Saurabh

Horizontes Latinos Award: “I Have Electric Dreams,” Valentina Maurel

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award: “Godland,” Hlynur Pálmason

Audience Award for Best Film: “Argentina, 1985,” Santiago Mitre

Audience Award for Best European Film: “The Beasts,” Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Spanish Cooperation Award: “Noise,” Karla Moreno, María José Córdova

RTVE Another Look Award: “El Sostre Groc,” Isabel Coixet

RTVE Another Look Award (Special Mention): “Corsage,” Marie Kreutzer

Irizar Basque Film Award: “Suro,” Mikel Gurrea

Irizar Basque Film Award (Special Mention): “To Books and Women I Sing,” Maria Elorza

TCM Youth Award: “To Books and Women I Sing,” Maria Elorza

OTHER AWARDS

Euskadi Basque Country 2030 Agenda Award: “Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Dunio Asaya Award: “Tobacco Barns,” Rocio Mesa

Dunio Asaya Award (Special Mention): “El Sostre Groc,” Isabel Coixet

FIPRESCI Award: “Suro,” Mikel Gurrea

Feroz Zinemaldia Award: “The Kings of the World,” Laura Mora

Euskal Gidoigileen Elkartea Award: “Suro,” Mikel Gurrea and Francisco Kosterlitz

Sebastiane Award: “Something You Said Last Night,” Luis de Filippis

Lurra Greenpeace Award: “Alcarras,” Carla Simon

SIGNIS Award: “The Kings of the World,” Laura Mora

SIGNIS Award (Special Mention): “Runner,” Marian Mathias

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad