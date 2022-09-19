Invicta, Cinepolis Co-Produce Romantic Dramedy ‘Serendipia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Signalling Mexican giant exhibitor-distributor Cinépolis’ gradual return to producing since the pandemic, the company has partnered once more with producer Javier González-Rubio of Invicta Films, here on film critic Hugo Lara’s second feature, “Serendipia” (“Serendipity”)

“We are excited to be embarking on this new journey with Invicta Films and strengthening our partnership. ‘Serendipia’ is a captivating story that will touch the hearts of audiences around the world and with it, Cinépolis proves once again our commitment to Mexican cinema,” said executive producer Miguel Rivera, VP global programming and content, Cinépolis.

“We look forward to working again with our friends at Cinépolis as ‘Serendipia’ will reinforce our successful partnership with them,” concurred González-Rubio, who is attending the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Cinepolis co-produced and distributed Invicta Films’ “Exorcismo de Carmen Farias” (“The Exorcism of Carmen Farias”) by Rodrigo Fiallega.Despite pandemic protocols limiting cinemas to 50% capacity, the horror thriller was the highest grossing Mexican film during 2020-2021, said González-Rubio.

The company also distributed Invicta Films’ “The Kids are Back” (“Cuando los hijos regresan”), Lara’s debut feature starring Carmen Maura, last year.

In addition, Cinepolis produced comedy “Peregrinación a San Antonio,” a Laredo17 production directed by Diego Graue, which they will release in 2023.

In an interview with Variety in pre-pandemic 2019, Cinepolis CEO Alejandro Ramirez said that that they had some 10 projects in development or in pre-production, with the aim to produce four to five films a year. Then the pandemic hit and the exhibition giant suffered heavy losses when it was forced to shutter its thousands of screens worldwide. In 2019, Cinepolis cemented its position as the second largest circuit in the world in terms of admissions, with a tally of 360 million attendees, excluding Indonesia. Founded in 1971, the family-run exhibitor is in some 18 territories with more than 6,000 screens.

To be shot in Mexico and Spain, “Serendipia” stars Marimar Vega (“El juego de las llaves,” “La boda de Valentina”) who plays Emma, a successful Mexico City lawyer who hasn’t been too lucky in matters of the heart. While traveling to her sister’s wedding in Spain, Cupid strikes when she meets a man who could be ‘the one’ (played by Fernando Guallar, “Luis Miguel: La Serie”) after their luggage is mixed up at the airport. But he suffers a terminal illness and seems to have little time left to live.

“We are thrilled to be taking this endearing love story to the screen and bringing together such amazing talents in cast and crew from both sides of the Atlantic,” said González-Rubio who noted that the locations will include Mexico City and Jalisco in Mexico and in Spain, Valencia and the Canary Islands. The screenplay was penned by González-Rubio, Marika Cahn and Molo Alcocer.

Principal photography is targeted for Spring next year.