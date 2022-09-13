Glenn Close Cancels San Sebastian Film Festival Visit Due to Family Emergency

Glenn Close, who was due to serve as the jury president at the San Sebastian Film Festival, has canceled her trip due to a family emergency.

“I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home,” Close said in a statement. “I apologize to the festival, the jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all.”

Just last week, the star of “Fatal Attraction” and “Dangerous Liaisons” posted a video on her social media in which she expressed her enthusiasm about chairing the festival jury, describing it as “a new adventure I’ve never done before.” “I love San Sebastian, people are fantastic, I’m really looking forward to seeing some wonderful films and I’m very excited about meeting my fellow jury members,” Close had said.

Argentinian producer Matías Mosteirín (“Wild Tales”) will serve as the president of the jury now. Jury members also include “The French Dispatch” casting director and “My Night” filmmaker Antoinette Boulat (France), “As in Heaven” director and screenwriter Tea Lindeburg (Denmark), author and journalist Rosa Montero (Spain), “This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection” filmmaker and visual artist Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese (Lesotho) and “Godland” director and screenwriter Hlynur Pálmason (Iceland).

The San Sebastian Film Festival runs Sept. 16-24. One of the films in competition is Ulrich Seidl’s “Sparta,” which was pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival amid allegations of impropriety and child exploitation against the director.