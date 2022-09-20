FilmSharks Subsidiary The Remake Company Locks Remake Deals with Italy, India, Israel (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks subsidiary The Remake Company has closed a remake deal with Italy’s Marco Belardi and his new label Bamboo Prod. for Ariel Winograd’s latest film “Today We Fix the World” (“Hoy se Arregla el Mundo”).

Produced by powerhouse shingle Patagonik, the family dramedy was picked up by Netflix for several key territories after its theatrical release by Disney’s Star early this year.

Mexico’s BH5 has also acquired the remake rights and is about to produce its version while talks are underway with Korean and French companies, said FilmSharks founder and CEO, Guido Rud. Winograd is already a known quantity in Italy. His last film “Ten Days Without Mom” topped the box office in Italy when it was released.

Dramedy stars Leonardo Sbaraglia from “Wild Tales” and “Pain and Glory” who finds out that he’s not the biological father of the nine-year-old boy at home. After the boy’s mother dies, he helps him find his real father but some pitfalls lay ahead.

In another development, The Remake Company clinched an Indian remake rights deal with Indian-American producer Shyam Madiraju of Germ to dramedy “Widows” (“Viudas”) by Marcos Carnevale, director of such hits as “Inseparables” and “Elsa & Fred.”

Madiraju produced and directed Jennifer Aniston’s Sundance hit drama “Cake” and has offices in India and the U.S. in partnership with Dr. Munish Batra. French, Japanese and Korean remake rights talks to “Widows” are underway now.

In “Widows,” a widow (played by Graciela Borges) finds in her dead husband’s pregnant mistress (Valeria Bertuccelli) the child she could never bear.

“The remake market continues to be very active but people are demanding more radically innovative and high concept story ideas that break the mould,” observed Rud.

The Remake Company has also snagged the remake rights to dark horror comedies “Rabies” and “Big Bad Wolves” by Israeli filmmakers Aharon Keshales (“South of Heaven”)and Navot Papushado(“Gunpowder Milkshake”), produced by Israel’s leading production company, UCM Films.

The most popular genres for remakes are comedies, social parodies like “Parasite” and “Nosotros los Nobles,” horror and thrillers with good twists,” said Rud.

Lauded by Quentin Tarantino, the Sitges and Fantasia winner “Big Bad Wolves” revolves around the brutal murder of a little girl. The suspect has avoided arrest for lack of evidence so her father and a cop decide to investigate on their own… until they cross paths.

“Rabies” turns on two siblings who have run away from home. When the sister is entrapped by a psychopath, her brother races against the clock to save her. It is described as a stupid-kids-in-the-woods story with a wry twist.