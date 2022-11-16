Colin Farrell to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Colin Farrell will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor for his performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

“Colin Farrell reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the masterful comedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’ Farrell gives a memorable performance as Pádraic, a sweet-souled Irish farmer trying to save his lifelong friendship,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “For this career best performance, we are honored to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor to Colin Farrell.”

Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson). When Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship, Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavors to repair the relationship.

Farrell won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for his role in McDonagh’s debut feature “In Bruges” in 2009, as well as a nomination in the same category for his performance in “The Lobster.”

This year, Farrell starred in “The Batman,” Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives,” “The North Water” and “After Yang.” His past work includes “Miami Vice,” “Dumbo,” “Widows,” “The Killing of the Sacred Deer,” “The Beguiled,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Miss Julie,” “Saving Mr. Banks,” “Winter’s Tale,” “Dead Man Down,” “Total Recall,” “The Way Back,” “London Boulevard,” “Fright Night,” “Intermission,” “Pride and Glory,” “A Home at the End of the World,” “Daredevil” and “American Outlaws.”

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place in person on Jan. 5, 2023 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 16, 2023.