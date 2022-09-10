Jennifer Lawrence Reveals That Leaving Home At 14 Inspired Her Powerful Performance in ‘Causeway’

Jennifer Lawrence brought serious starpower to the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, appearing at the world premiere of her new film “Causeway.”

But despite the big, Hollywood name “Causeway” was a quieter character study.

Lawrence stars in and produces the film, in which she plays a soldier returning to civilian life in New Orleans. The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Russell Harvard. “Causeway” is the feature directorial debut of theater veteran Lila Neugebauer, with a script written by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh.

Her character in the film, Lynsey, is desperate to redeploy. When asked what drove her towards the decision, Lawrence said she found a common ground. “I felt something in my gut when I read this,” she said. “That kind of immediate, ‘We have to make this.’ I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home. And trying to find where you have purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated.”

Neugebauer will also executive produce, and Lawrence will produce alongside Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. “Causeway” is produced by IAC Films, IPR.VC, Excellent Cadaver and A24.

Also on Apple’s TIFF slate: “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” from director Peter Farrelly and starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe; “Sidney,” a documentary about Sidney Poitier directed by Reginald Hudlin; “Raymond & Ray,” directed by Rodrigo Garcia and starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke; and “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,” a doc about the legendary musician directed by Sacha Jenkins. Hillary Rodham and Chelsea Clinton are also speaking at the festival to promote their docuseries “Gutsy.”

The film will premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. TIFF will continue to run through Sept. 18.