Cannes Official Selection Revealed: Live Updates

During the pandemic, no major film festival was all shook up more than Cannes, but now, this all-important showcase for global art cinema looks to be finding its feet again, as artistic director Thierry Frémaux confirmed the world premieres of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and Tom Cruise tentpole “Top Gun: Maverick” for the 2022 edition, scheduled to take place again in person from May 17-28.

Sounding optimistic at their annual press conference on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, Frémaux and festival president Pierre Lescure revealed Cannes’ highly anticipated 75th anniversary lineup. So far, Frémaux has announced films about David Bowie (Brett Morgen’s “Moonage Daydream”) and Jerry Lee Lewis (a documentary by Ethan Coen).

2022 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL LINEUP

COMPETITION

TO BE ANNOUNCED

UN CERTAIN REGARD

TO BE ANNOUNCED

OUT OF COMPETITION

“Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann (U.S.-Australia)

“Mascarade,” Nicolas Bedos (France)

“November,” Cédric Jimenez (France)

“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller (Australia)

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski (U.S.)

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

“Fumer Fait Tousser,” Quentin Dupieux (France)

“Hunt,” Lee Jung-Jae (S. Korea)

“Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen (U.S.)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen (India)

“The Natural History of Destruction,” Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine)

“Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,” Ethan Coen (U.S.)

CANNES PREMIERE

“Nightfall,” Marco Bellocchio (Italy)

“Nos Frangins,” Rachid Bouchareb (France)