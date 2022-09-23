Bteam Pictures Acquires Spanish Rights to San Sebastián Competition Title ‘Kings of the World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish production and distribution company Bteam Pictures has picked up all rights for Spain to San Sebastián competition title “Los Reyes del Mundo” (“Kings of the World”).

Film Factory Entertainment brokered the deal with Bteam partners Ania Jones, Alex Lafuente and Lara Pérez Camiña.

Film Factory’s Vicente Canales confirmed to Variety that the company is handling worldwide sales for the film, excluding France, Benelux, Colombia and Mexico.

“Bteam is well known for distributing quality films in Spain and has already released several of our Spanish pictures,” said Canales. “We believe they are the best match for ‘Kings of the World,’ which is one of the most important Colombian films of the year.”

Barcelona-based Film Factory is focused on the international sale of Spanish productions and collaborations with Europe and Latin America.

CineColombia is confirmed to distribute the film in Colombia.

Jones saw the film in San Sebastián where the Bteam co-production, “La Maternal,” is playing in Official Selection.

“My partner Alex Lafuente had been tracking the film, but we had lost sight of it a bit until it played here,” she told Variety. “We are taken on a moving and emotional journey from beginning to end. Viewers travel across Colombia’s breathtaking landscape. We almost become a sixth member of the family,” she said, adding: “The search for dignity and peace is so moving that you are almost tempted to forgive the street kids’ wildness.

“I came out of the cinema feeling like you are in the skin of those people. And feeling like that is what moves me in cinema. Once I saw it on the big screen, it sealed the deal for us,” she continued.

Bteam plans to first roll out the film theatrically. It’s the second time they’re working with the film’s producer, Cristina Gallego who told Variety: “I’m happy to confirm the distribution by Bteam in Spain of ‘Los Reyes del Mundo,’ after an incredibly warm reception the film had from the San Sebastian public. It was a true gift.” Gallego’s previous film, “Birds of Passage,” was also distributed by Bteam.

“I know from their catalogue alone that they have been working to bring the best Latin American films to Spanish audiences. For us, to share the same home in Spain as films like ‘Monos,’ ‘El Agente Topo,’ ‘El Olvido que Seremos,’ and ‘Una Mujer Fantástica’ is an honor,” she added.

Said Jones: “Indeed, one of our specialities is to bring quality, festival-driven Latin American films to Spanish screens. We are proud to have also been a co-producer on ‘La Maternal’ and to add ‘Los Reyes’ to our line up.”

“Los Reyes” tells the story of five homeless kids that set out across Colombia to find a piece of land that one of their crew has inherited through a long process of land restitution. The film uses natural actors and was realized with the help of 300 extras and locals.

The film was written by the award-winning Colombian director Laura Mora whose previous projects include the semi-autobiographical film “Killing Jesus,” which premiered in Toronto in 2017. She has directed episodes of “The Great Heist” and “The Green Frontier” for Netflix.

“Los Reyes” was produced by Ciudad Lunar and La Selva Cine, in Colombia, with international partners Iris Productions, Tu Vas Voir, Talipot Studio and Mer Films in association with Caracol Televisión, Dago García Producciones and Exile Content.