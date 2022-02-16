Berlin Film Festival Award Winners — Updating Live

The Berlin Film Festival’s awards ceremony is under way, with M. Night Shyamalan’s jury soon to announce their selections from the festival’s official competition. Follow here for an updating list of the night’s winners below.
DOCUMENTARY JURY AWARDS
Berlinale Documentary Award: “Myanmar Diaries,” The Myanmar Film Collective
Special Mention: “No U-Turn,” Ike Nnaebue
GWFF JURY AWARD
Best Debut Feature: “Sonne,” Kurdwin Ayup
SHORT FILM AWARDS
Golden Bear for Best Short Film: “Trap,” Anastasia Veber
Silver Bear (Jury Prize): “Sunday Morning,” Bruno Ribeiro
Special Mention: “Bird in the Peninsula,” Atsushi Wada
Awards in other sections of the festival, announced earlier, include:
GENERATION KPLUS AWARDS
Crystal Bear (Children’s Jury Award) for Best Film: “Comedy Queen,” Sanna Lenken
Special Mention: “The Quiet Child,” Colm Bairéad
Crystal Bear (Children’s Jury Award) for Best Short Film: “Spotless,” Emma Branderhorst
Special Mention: “Luce and the Rock,” Britt Raes
International Jury Award for Best Film: “The Quiet Child,” Colm Bairéad
Special Mention: “Shabu,” Shamira Raphaëla
International Jury Award for Best Short Film: “Deer,” Hadi Babaeifar
Special Mention: “Vancouver,” Artemis Anastasiadou
GENERATION 14PLUS AWARDS
Crystal Bear (Youth Jury Award) for Best Film: “Alis,” Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
Special Mention: “Stay Awake,” Jamie Sisley
Crystal Bear (Youth Jury Award) for Best Short Film: “Born in Damascus,” Laura Wadha
Special Mention: “Nothing to See Here,” Nicolas Bouchez
International Jury Award for Best Film: (tied) “Kind Hearts,” Olivia Rochette, Gerard-Jan Claes; “Skhema,” Farkhat Sharipov
International Jury Award for Best Short Film: “Goodbye Jérôme!,” Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet, Chloé Farr
Special Mentions: “Blue Noise,” Simon Maria Kubiena; “Tinashé,” Tig Terera
OTHER AWARDS
Berlin Europa Cinemas Label Award: “Beautiful Beings,” Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson