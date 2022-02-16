×

Berlin Film Festival Award Winners — Updating Live

Berlin Film Festival golden bear
Berlin Film Festival

The Berlin Film Festival’s awards ceremony is under way, with M. Night Shyamalan’s jury soon to announce their selections from the festival’s official competition. Follow here for an updating list of the night’s winners below.

DOCUMENTARY JURY AWARDS

Berlinale Documentary Award: “Myanmar Diaries,” The Myanmar Film Collective

Special Mention: “No U-Turn,” Ike Nnaebue

GWFF JURY AWARD

Best Debut Feature: “Sonne,” Kurdwin Ayup

SHORT FILM AWARDS

Golden Bear for Best Short Film: “Trap,” Anastasia Veber

Silver Bear (Jury Prize): “Sunday Morning,” Bruno Ribeiro

Special Mention: “Bird in the Peninsula,” Atsushi Wada

Awards in other sections of the festival, announced earlier, include:

GENERATION KPLUS AWARDS

Crystal Bear (Children’s Jury Award) for Best Film: “Comedy Queen,” Sanna Lenken
Special Mention: “The Quiet Child,” Colm Bairéad

Crystal Bear (Children’s Jury Award) for Best Short Film: “Spotless,” Emma Branderhorst
Special Mention: “Luce and the Rock,” Britt Raes

International Jury Award for Best Film: “The Quiet Child,” Colm Bairéad
Special Mention: “Shabu,” Shamira Raphaëla

International Jury Award for Best Short Film: “Deer,” Hadi Babaeifar
Special Mention: “Vancouver,” Artemis Anastasiadou

GENERATION 14PLUS AWARDS

Crystal Bear (Youth Jury Award) for Best Film: “Alis,” Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
Special Mention: “Stay Awake,” Jamie Sisley

Crystal Bear (Youth Jury Award) for Best Short Film: “Born in Damascus,” Laura Wadha
Special Mention: “Nothing to See Here,” Nicolas Bouchez

International Jury Award for Best Film: (tied) “Kind Hearts,” Olivia Rochette, Gerard-Jan Claes; “Skhema,” Farkhat Sharipov

International Jury Award for Best Short Film: “Goodbye Jérôme!,” Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet, Chloé Farr
Special Mentions: “Blue Noise,” Simon Maria Kubiena; “Tinashé,” Tig Terera

OTHER AWARDS

Berlin Europa Cinemas Label Award: “Beautiful Beings,” Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

